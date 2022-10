All Times Eastern

Boxing

Fight Lives — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Fight Lives — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

Battle Lines: Lomachenko — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Trouble With the Snap — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

East Lake Cup, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 13

West Ham United vs. Bournemouth — USA Network/Universo, 2:25 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show: Charlie at the Dustin Johnson World Junior — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show: Kevin Pearce and Ray Romano — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show: Charlie’s Contest Winners and Vince Papale — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 23: Scary Shots — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Jerry Kelly-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 11

Celta de Vigo vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Martinsville — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York — NBA TV/Bally Sports Florida/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Miami — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 7 p.m.

Boston at Chicago — NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis — YES/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland — NBA TV/Altitude/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Week 7

Monday Night Football, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots — ESPN (main feed)/ESPN2 (ManningCast)/ESPN Deportes (Spanish)/WGN (Chicago)/WBTS (Boston), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: MNF Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2/WGN (Chicago)/WBTS (Boston), 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Pittsburgh at Edmonton — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports South, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa — Bally Sports Southwest/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey — NBC Sports Washington/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg — Bally Sports Midwest/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas — TSN4/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Toronto at Vegas and Carolina at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 11

Hatayspor vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rising: Marvelous Marvin Hagler — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rising: Black Lives Matter — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Charlottesville — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: 1st Round: Erste Bank Open (ATP)/Swiss Indoors Basel (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.