All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 11

Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Basketball

West Coast Conference

Media Day, Resorts World, Las Vegas, NV

Women’s — ESPN+, noon

Men’s — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 9

South Alabama at Georgia State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast: Week 9 Preview — FS1, 6 p.m.

The Pulse: Texas A&M Football — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin — ESPN2, midnight

Thunder On: Resurgence of the SMU Mustangs — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Big Noon Kickoff Presents Bear Bets: CFB Week 9 — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

College Hockey

Men’s

Western Michigan at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Genesis Championship, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, Republic of Korea

Announcers: Alison Whitaker/Richard Boxall//John E. Morgan//Jay Townsend//Josh Antmann

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

Bank of Utah Championship, Black Desert Resort, Irvins, UT

1st Round

Featured Groups: Jason Day/Steven Fisk/Sahith Theegala & Ryan Gerard/Aldrich Potgieter/Michael Thorbjornsen — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, New Korea Country Club, Goyang, Republic of Korea

Day 2: Pool Play-Four-Ball Competition — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

R&A/Augusta National Golf Club/Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Emirates Golf Club (Majlis Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — ESPN2, 5 a.m. (Friday)

LaLiga

ESPN FC: ElClásico Special — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 321

Aspinall vs. Gane, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Press Conference — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

UFC 321 Countdown: Aspinall vs. Gane — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: British Invasion — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

American League Recap — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

National League Recap — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Central live at the World Series, Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NBA

Opening Week

Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Katie George

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Doris Burke//Malika Andrews

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors — ESPN, 10:05 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Friday)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Starting Lineup — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

Game of the Night — NBA TV, noon

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run it Back — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Association — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

The Association: Post Up — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Week 8

Thursday Night Football, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Announcers — English: Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gomez

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers — Amazon Prime Video/KMSP (Minneapolis-St. Paul)/KTTV (Los Angeles), 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Taylor Rooks//Ian Rapoport

TNF Tonight live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA— 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — 11:15 p.m..

TNF Nightcap live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Life on Sirius XM — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

This Is Football — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Life — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

This Is Football — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11;15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:45 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN+

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/AJ Mleczko

Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning — ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu, 6:45 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Ray Ferraro

Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Kings — ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston — KCOP/Victory+/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York Islanders — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa — NBC Sports Philadelphia/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.

San José at New York Rangers — NBC Sports California/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg — Kraken Hockey Network (KING/KONG)/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Utah at St. Louis — KUPX/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville — Sportsnet Pacific/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado — FanDuel Sports Network South/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Montréal at Edmonton — TSN2/RDS/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Subaru Park, Chester, PA

Announcers: Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz

United States vs. Portugal — TNT/HBO Max, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Jbara/Lynn Biyendolo/Allie Long

USWNT Altcast: Celebrating Alex Morgan — truTV/HBO Max, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/Shannon Boxx/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz

U.S. Soccer Pregame live from Subaru Park, Chester, PA — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 6 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame live from Subaru Park, Chester, PA — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 9 p.m.

International Friendly, Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, México City, México

México vs. New Zealand — TUDN, 9:50 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, noon

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Generación Fûtbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Américas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Golic & Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:35 a.m. (Friday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:35 a.m. (Friday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: European Open (ATP Tour)/Nordic Open (ATP Tour)/Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis (WTA Tour)/Ningbo Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: European Open (ATP Tour)/Nordic Open (ATP Tour)/Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis (WTA Tour)/Ningbo Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: European Open (ATP Tour)/Nordic Open (ATP Tour)/Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis (WTA Tour)/Ningbo Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Matchday 3

League Phase, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Feyenoord vs. Panathinaikos — Paramount+, 10:30 a.m.

League Phase, Stadion De Adelaarshorst, Deventer, Netherlands

Go Ahead Eagles vs. Aston Villa — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

League Phase, Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleks, Istanbul, Turkey

Fenerbahçe vs. VfB Stuttgart — TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

League Phase, National Arena, Bucharest, Romania

FC Steaua București vs. Bologna FC 1909 — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

League Phase, Cegeka Arena, Genk, Belgium

KRC Genk vs. Real Betis — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

League Phase, Groupama Stadium, Décines-Charpieu, Lyon, France

Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Basel 1893 — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

League Phase, Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria

Red Bul Salzburg vs. Ferencváros TC — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

League Phase, Estádio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal

SC Braga vs. Crvena Zvezda — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

League Phase, Brann Stadion, Bergen, Norway

SK Brann vs. Rangers — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

League Phase, City Ground, Nottingham, England, United Kingdom

Nottingham Forest vs. FC Porto — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 2:55 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

League Phase, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. Viktoria Plzeň — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, Estadio Balaidos, Vigo, Spain

Celta de Vigo vs. OGC Nice — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Celtic vs. Sturm Graz — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, Decathlon Arena, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

LOSC Lille vs. PAOK FC — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, TSC Arena, Bačka Topola, Serbia

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. FC Midtjylland — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, Eleda Stadion, Malmö, Sweden

Malmö FF vs. Dinamo Zagreb — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Utrecht — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland

Young Boys vs. PFC Ludogorets — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Volleyball

Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship

Week 3, Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center, Madison, WI

Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Cooper — ESPNU, 7 p.m.