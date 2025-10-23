All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Women’s — Round 11
Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
College Basketball
West Coast Conference
Media Day, Resorts World, Las Vegas, NV
Women’s — ESPN+, noon
Men’s — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.
College Football
Week 9
South Alabama at Georgia State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
College Football Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast: Week 9 Preview — FS1, 6 p.m.
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin — ESPN2, midnight
Thunder On: Resurgence of the SMU Mustangs — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)
Big Noon Kickoff Presents Bear Bets: CFB Week 9 — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)
College Hockey
Men’s
Western Michigan at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
College Soccer
Women’s
Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
DP World Tour
Genesis Championship, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, Republic of Korea
Announcers: Alison Whitaker/Richard Boxall//John E. Morgan//Jay Townsend//Josh Antmann
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m. (same day coverage)
PGA Tour
Bank of Utah Championship, Black Desert Resort, Irvins, UT
1st Round
Featured Groups: Jason Day/Steven Fisk/Sahith Theegala & Ryan Gerard/Aldrich Potgieter/Michael Thorbjornsen — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 p.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, New Korea Country Club, Goyang, Republic of Korea
Day 2: Pool Play-Four-Ball Competition — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
R&A/Augusta National Golf Club/Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation
Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Emirates Golf Club (Majlis Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2nd Round — ESPN2, 5 a.m. (Friday)
LaLiga
ESPN FC: ElClásico Special — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 321
Aspinall vs. Gane, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Press Conference — ESPN+, 9 a.m.
Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
UFC 321 Countdown: Aspinall vs. Gane — ESPNews, midnight
UFC Unleashed: British Invasion — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)
MLB
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
American League Recap — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
National League Recap — MLB Network, 11 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
MLB Central live at the World Series, Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
NBA
Opening Week
Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Katie George
Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers: Dave Pasch/Doris Burke//Malika Andrews
Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors — ESPN, 10:05 p.m.
Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith
NBA Tip-Off — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Inside the NBA — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Friday)
Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
The Starting Lineup — NBA TV, 10 a.m.
Game of the Night — NBA TV, noon
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Run it Back — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
NBA Today — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
The Association — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
The Association: Post Up — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)
NFL
Week 8
Thursday Night Football, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Announcers — English: Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gomez
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers — Amazon Prime Video/KMSP (Minneapolis-St. Paul)/KTTV (Los Angeles), 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Taylor Rooks//Ian Rapoport
TNF Tonight live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — 7 p.m.
Thursday Night Kickoff live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA— 8 p.m.
TNF Post Game Show live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — 11:15 p.m..
TNF Nightcap live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — 11:30 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Life on Sirius XM — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
This Is Football — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Life — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
This Is Football — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11;15 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:45 p.m.
NHL
NHL on ESPN+
Announcers: Bob Wischusen/AJ Mleczko
Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning — ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu, 6:45 p.m.
Announcers: Mike Monaco/Ray Ferraro
Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Kings — ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Boston — KCOP/Victory+/NESN, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New York Islanders — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa — NBC Sports Philadelphia/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.
San José at New York Rangers — NBC Sports California/MSG Network, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg — Kraken Hockey Network (KING/KONG)/TSN3, 8 p.m.
Utah at St. Louis — KUPX/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville — Sportsnet Pacific/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado — FanDuel Sports Network South/Altitude, 9 p.m.
Montréal at Edmonton — TSN2/RDS/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.
NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.
Soccer
Women’s
International Friendly, Subaru Park, Chester, PA
Announcers: Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz
United States vs. Portugal — TNT/HBO Max, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Lauren Jbara/Lynn Biyendolo/Allie Long
USWNT Altcast: Celebrating Alex Morgan — truTV/HBO Max, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Sara Walsh/Shannon Boxx/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz
U.S. Soccer Pregame live from Subaru Park, Chester, PA — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 6 p.m.
U.S. Soccer Postgame live from Subaru Park, Chester, PA — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 9 p.m.
International Friendly, Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, México City, México
México vs. New Zealand — TUDN, 9:50 p.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, noon
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.
Generación Fûtbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.
Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Fútbol Américas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.
Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Golic & Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:35 a.m. (Friday)
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Friday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2:35 a.m. (Friday)
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Friday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Friday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Tennis
Center Court Live: European Open (ATP Tour)/Nordic Open (ATP Tour)/Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis (WTA Tour)/Ningbo Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Center Court Live: European Open (ATP Tour)/Nordic Open (ATP Tour)/Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis (WTA Tour)/Ningbo Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 9:30 p.m.
Center Court Live: European Open (ATP Tour)/Nordic Open (ATP Tour)/Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis (WTA Tour)/Ningbo Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
UEFA Europa League
Matchday 3
League Phase, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands
Feyenoord vs. Panathinaikos — Paramount+, 10:30 a.m.
League Phase, Stadion De Adelaarshorst, Deventer, Netherlands
Go Ahead Eagles vs. Aston Villa — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.
UEFA Europa League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
League Phase, Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleks, Istanbul, Turkey
Fenerbahçe vs. VfB Stuttgart — TUDN, 12:30 p.m.
Fútbol central — TUDN, noon
League Phase, National Arena, Bucharest, Romania
FC Steaua București vs. Bologna FC 1909 — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.
League Phase, Cegeka Arena, Genk, Belgium
KRC Genk vs. Real Betis — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.
League Phase, Groupama Stadium, Décines-Charpieu, Lyon, France
Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Basel 1893 — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.
League Phase, Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria
Red Bul Salzburg vs. Ferencváros TC — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.
League Phase, Estádio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal
SC Braga vs. Crvena Zvezda — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.
League Phase, Brann Stadion, Bergen, Norway
SK Brann vs. Rangers — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.
League Phase, City Ground, Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Nottingham Forest vs. FC Porto — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 2:55 p.m.
UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
League Phase, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
AS Roma vs. Viktoria Plzeň — Paramount+, 3 p.m.
League Phase, Estadio Balaidos, Vigo, Spain
Celta de Vigo vs. OGC Nice — Paramount+, 3 p.m.
League Phase, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Celtic vs. Sturm Graz — Paramount+, 3 p.m.
League Phase, Decathlon Arena, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France
LOSC Lille vs. PAOK FC — Paramount+, 3 p.m.
League Phase, TSC Arena, Bačka Topola, Serbia
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. FC Midtjylland — Paramount+, 3 p.m.
League Phase, Eleda Stadion, Malmö, Sweden
Malmö FF vs. Dinamo Zagreb — Paramount+, 3 p.m.
League Phase, Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany
Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Utrecht — Paramount+, 3 p.m.
League Phase, Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland
Young Boys vs. PFC Ludogorets — Paramount+, 3 p.m.
The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
Volleyball
Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship
Week 3, Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center, Madison, WI
Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Cooper — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
