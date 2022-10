All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 9

Collingwood Magpies vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Sydney Swans vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

West Coast Eagles vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation

Super Middleweights, Bally’s Atlantic City, Atlantic City, NJ

Isaiah Steen vs. Sena Agbeko — Showtime, 9:30 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

All Access: Paul vs. Silva — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 11

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 20

Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN5/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

BC Lions at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/ESPN+, 9:45 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Michigan at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Football

Week 8

Princeton at Harvard — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Wagner — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Temple — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Colorado College at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Boston University at Boston College — NESN, 6 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Duke vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Odessa College at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Oklahoma at TCU — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Washington State — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

USC at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon State — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

BYU at San Diego — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Final Draw, Aotea Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup — FS1/Telemundo, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Pre Show — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Pre-Draw Special — Telemundo, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Post Show — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate America, Tenley E. Albright Performance Center, Norwood, MA

Pairs and Men’s Short Program — USA Network/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 2:55 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNews, 5:55 p.m.

The F1 Show — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Mallorca Golf Open, Son Muntaner Golf Club, Palma, Balearic Islands, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

The CJ Cup in South Carolina, Congaree Golf Club, Ridgeland, SC

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2022 Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs

Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, VA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour

BMW Ladies Championship, Oak Valley Country Club, Busan, Republic of Korea

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 12

AC Ajaccio vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Bantamweights, Univision Mediapro Studios, Miami, FL

Victor Cisneros vs. Ramon Vizcarra — Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Live: Oliveira vs. Makhachev — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Postseason

League Championship Series

National League

Game 3, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies — FS1/Fox Deportes, 7:37 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 10;30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs — Round of 8

Contender Boats 300, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, FL

Qualifying — USA Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Washington — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami — ESPN/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York — Bally Sports Detroit/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn — Sportsnet One/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston — Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Denver at Golden State — ESPN/Altitude/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland — Bally Sports Arizona/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Florida — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado — Root Sports/Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns and Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Detroit at Chicago/Seattle at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup

Soelden, Austria

Women’s Giant Slalom (1st Run) — Peacock, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Short List — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2:30 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Quarterfinals: European Open (ATP)/Guadalajara Open (WTA)/Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (WTA)/Stockholm Open (ATP)/Tennis Napoli Cup (ATP) — Tennis Channel, noon

WTA Tour

Guadalajara Open Akron, Panamerican Tennis Center, Zapopan, Mexico

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.