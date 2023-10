Oct 16, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game one of the NLCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 8

Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, midnight

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Port Adelaide Power vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Melbourne Demons vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 8

Borussia Dortmund vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 19

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/CFL+, 10 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Indiana at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football

Week 8

SMU at Temple — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Boston University at Notre Dame — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Colorado College — KXTU/NESNplus, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Brown at Quinnipiac — NESN, 6 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Clemson vs. Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Maryland vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Missouri at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Arizona State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Cal at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Washington State at USC — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate America, Credit Union of Texas Event Center, Allen, TX

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir//Andrea Joyce

Pairs Short Program — Peacock, 7:25 p.m.

Pairs Short Program and Men’s Short Program — E!/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 8:50 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

F1 Academy Practice 1 — ESPNews, 9:15 a.m.

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 1:25 p.m.

F1 Academy Practice 2 — ESPN2, 2:55 p.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 4:55 p.m.

F1 Academy Qualifying 1 — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

F1 Academy Qualifying 2 — ESPNews, 6:55 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Andalucia Masters, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, San Roque, Andalucia, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, VA

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

BMW Ladies Championship, Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

3rd Round — Peacock, 11 p.m.

PGA Tour

Zozo Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Tiba, Japan

Announcers: George Savaricas/Graham DeLaet/Tom Abbott//Craig Perks

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 10

Osasuna vs. Granada — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m./ESPN Deportes, 2:55 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

La Peña de LaLiga — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 9

Havre Athletic Club vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 1 p.m.

This is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Esto es Paris — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Title — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Before They Were Champs — ESPNews, 3:35 p.m.

UFC Live: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 1 — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Postseason

League Championship Series

American League

Game 5, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers — FS1, 5:07 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 4 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 8 p.m.

National League

Game 4, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Announcers: TBS/Max — Brian Anderson/Ron Darling/Jeff Francoeur//Matt Winer//truTV/Max — Pedro Martinez/Albert Pujols/Nestor Cortes/Yonder Alonso/Enrique Hernandez//MLB Network — Fernando Álvarez/Carlos Peña

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks — TBS/truTV/Max/MLB Network, 8:07 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series, 2-1)

Announcers: Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

NBA Preseason

End of Preseason

Atlanta at Philadelphia — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Flamengo at Orlando — Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — Monumental Sports Network/TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Miami at Houston — Bally Sports Sun/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Jerry Smith: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL 360: Human, the Uprise — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Columbus — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Islanders — NHL Network/NHL SportsNet/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NWSL Playoffs

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

OL Reign vs. Angel City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Argentina vs. New Zealand — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo News, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Invincible: Sir Bradley Wiggins — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Japan Open Tennis Championships, Ariake Tennis Forest Park, Tokyo, Japan

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)