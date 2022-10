All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 9

Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Gold Coast Suns vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

Week 8

Virginia at Georgia Tech — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

UCLA vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Colorado vs. USC — Pac-12 Insider, 5 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 5 p.m.

Michigan vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida State vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Utah vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Nevada vs. Air Force — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 8:30 p.m.

Washington State vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Washington vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Utah State at Wyoming — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego State at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Central, 8:30 p.m.

College Water Polo

Men’s

Cal-Santa Barbara at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 12

Fulham vs. Aston Villa — USA Network/Universo, 2:25 p.m.

Leicester City vs. Leeds United — Peacock, 3:15 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5:15 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Mallorca Golf Open, Son Muntaner Golf Club, Palma, Balearic Islands, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

The CJ Cup in South Carolina, Congaree Golf Club, Ridgeland, SC

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

BMW Ladies Championship, Oak Valley Country Club, Busan, Republic of Korea

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 10

UD Almería vs. Girona — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

CA Osasuna vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 1:50 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 229 Bad Blood: Khabib vs. McGregor (10/06/2018) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Dillashaw vs. Barão — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB Postseason

League Championship Series

American League

Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

New York Yankees at Houston Astros — TBS (English)/MLB Network (Spanish), 7:37 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Postseason Closer — TBS, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLS Cup Playoffs

Semifinals

Eastern Conference, Subaru Park, Chester, PA

Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati — FS1, 8 p.m.

Western Conference, Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy — FS1, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Race for the Championship: Playoff Pitfalls — USA Network, 10 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Week 7

Thursday Night Football, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals — Amazon Prime Video/WDSU (New Orleans)/KSAZ (Phoenix), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: TNF Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

TNF Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WDSU (New Orleans)/KSAZ (Phoenix), 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Boston — Bally Sports SoCal/NESN, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal — Bally Sports Arizona/TSN/RDS, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh — TVA Sports/Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New York Rangers — NBC Sports California/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa — NBC Sports Washington/TSN5/RDSI, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Islanders — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton — Bally Sports South/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary — MSG Western New York/Sportsnet 360, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas — TSN3/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central: Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Carolina at Edmonton/Buffalo at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Winnipeg at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Groundwork With Aly Wagner — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Groundwork With Aly Wagner — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

ESPN Films: 24 Strong — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Short List — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2:30 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

Sueños de gloria: La mega está a la vista (series premiere) — TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: European Open (ATP)/Guadalajara Open (WTA)/Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (WTA)/Stockholm Open (ATP)/Tennis Napoli Cup (ATP) — Tennis Channel, noon

WTA Tour

Guadalajara Open Akron, Panamerican Tennis Center, Zapopan, Mexico

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Center Court Live: European Open (ATP)/Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (WTA)/Stockholm Open (ATP)/Tennis Napoli Cup (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)