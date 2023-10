ManningCast auditions for the third host, screengrab via Omaha YouTube.

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 7

Announcers: USA Network — Jon Champion/Lee Dixon

Fulham vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Danny Higginbotham/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Frauen-Bundesliga

Matchday 2

Bayern München vs. 1. FC Köln — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

The Ringer: Fairway Rollin’ — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Up & Down: Life on the APGA Tour — CBS Sports Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 8

UD Las Palmas vs. Celta de Vigo — EPSN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

National League

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 1 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

2023 MiLB Awards — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Media Day — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 4

Monday Night Football, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN2 — Peyton Manning/Eli Manning//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants — ESPN/ABC (Main Feed)//ESPN2 (ManningCast)//ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Marcus Spears

Monday Night Countdown live from MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2/ABC, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame live from MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Monday Blitz — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live from MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Nova Scotia Showdown, Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins — NHL Network/TSN5, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia — NESN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto — Sportsnet/RDS, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at New Jersey — MSG Network/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle — Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 20

Angel City vs. Orlando Pride — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 7

Sassuolo vs. Monza — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

Torino vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

ACF Fiorentina vs. Cagliari — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Miami — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Leicester City Stunner — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Kish, Push, Forward — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Miami/Coral Gables — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ABC, 10:15 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Astana Open (ATP Tour)/Communist China Open (ATP Tour/WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)