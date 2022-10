All Times Eastern

Baseball

Triple-A National Championship Game

International League vs. Pacific Coast League, Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin South, NV

Durham Bulls vs. Reno Aces — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Boxing

PBC Fight Camp: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius — Fox, 3:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. (check your local listings)

PBC Countdown: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius — FS1, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 8

Hertha Berlin vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

College Football

Week 5

Eastern Washington at Florida — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, noon

Championship Drive — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Michigan vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

UCLA vs. Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse — ACC Network, noon

Purdue vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

San Jose State vs. UNLV — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 1 p.m.

Illinois vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

LSU vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Arizona vs. Cal — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oregon vs. USC –Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Oregon State vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington State vs. Utah — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Boise State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 3 p.m.

Fresno State vs. Nevada — Stadium College Sports Central, 3 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Texas A&M at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Penn at Dartmouth — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Louisville — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Miami (FL) at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi State — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Washington State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Virginia at Duke — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Utah at USC — Pac-12 Insider, 4 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Iowa State at Kansas State — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Qualifying — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 9

Manchester City vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 8:55 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Aston Villa — USA Network/Universo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

Race — ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

The Ascendant, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame –Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 7

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Valencia CF — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Girona vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 9

Toulouse FC vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

AC Ajaccio vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

RC Lens vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap Up — beIN Sports, 4;45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Fighters from Down Under — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Miscellaneous

Death Diving: Coming to America — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, noon

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MLB Network/MASN/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — MLB Network/NESN/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — Bally Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox at San Diego — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Plays of the Month: September 2022 — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC — YES/WRBW, 1 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. LAFC — ABC, 3 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders — FS1, 5 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Houston Dynamo — WUXP/AT&T SportsNet Southwest Extra, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series — Playoffs: Round of 12

YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Race — NBC, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Talladega — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Countdown to Green: Talladega — NBC, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Post-Race Show — Peacock, 5:45 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Charlotte at Boston — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Utah at Toronto — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix — NBA TV/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NFL

Week 4

NFL London Game, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints — NFL Network/NFL+/KSTP (Minneapolis)/WWL (New Orleans), 9:30 a.m.

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore

Cleveland at Atlanta

Jacksonville at Philadelphia

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston

New York Jets at Pittsburgh

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Chicago at New York Giants

Seattle at Detroit

Tennessee at Indianapolis

Washington at Dallas

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas

New England at Green Bay

NFL Viewing Picks — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Kansas City at Tampa Bay — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (national television premiere) — CNBC, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame Show — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Minnesota vs. Chicago (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI) — NHL Network/Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles — Bally Sports West, 9 p.m.

NWSL

Final Day of Regular Season

Chicago Red Stars vs. Angel City FC — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 8

Beşiktaş vs. Fenerbahçe — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español/Fubo Sports Network, 12:50 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Fubo Sports Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Boundless: Scotland: Scottish Highlands Quadrathon– Stadium, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Deerfoot of the Diamond — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Boundless: Colorado: Vail Mountain Games — Stadium, 3 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision, 3 p.m.

ESPN Films: Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of September — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Kenyon Martin, Sr. — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

TrueSouth: Birmingham — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

TrueSouth: Shreveport — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

TrueSouth: St. Louis — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

TrueSouth: Tompkinsville — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

E60: The Great Imposter And Me — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Jackie to Me — ESPN2, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNU, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Tallinn Open, Forus Tennis Center, Tallinn, Estonia

Finals — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Courtside Live: Finals-Sofia Open (ATP)/Tel Aviv Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Center Court Live: Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships (ATP)/Astana Open (ATP)/Agel Open (WTA)/Jasmin Open Monastir (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.