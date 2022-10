All Times Eastern



College Basketball

Men’s

Vanderbilt’s Men’s Basketball Foreign Tour — SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

Alabama Men’s Basketball Foreign Tour — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

SEC Now: Basketball Media Days — SEC Network, noon

The B1G Trip: Wisconsin Basketball in France: Pt. 2 — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

SEC Inside: Mississippi State at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Virginia vs. Hofstra — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Nevada at San Jose State — Stadium, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 12

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Universo 2:25 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

FA Cup

Fourth Round Qualifying

Wrexham AFC vs. Blyth Spartans AFC — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Max Homa, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Sandy Lyle-Shots You Need to Practice — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs Preview — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

GOLF Films: Becoming Annika — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

GOLF Films: The Open at St. Andrews — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 10

Sevilla vs. Valencia — ESPN2, 12:55 p.m.

Getafe vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 1:50 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB Postseason

League Division Series

American League

Game 5, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees — TBS (English)/MLB Network (Spanish), 4:07 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

League Championship Series

National League

Game 2, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres — FS1, 8:03 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 3:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB on TBS Postseason Closer — TBS, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Opening Night

Philadelphia at Boston — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State — TNT, 10 p.m.

Run it Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off live from Cal-San Francisco Health Mission Bay Campus, San Francisco, CA — TNT, 5 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at New Jersey — Bally Sports SoCal/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa — NESN/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New York Islanders — NBC Sports California/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton — MSG Western New York/Sportsnet 360, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Deerfoot of the Diamond — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2:30 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Airing It Out With Housh & Scandrick — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Driving Change — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

TrueSouth: Madisonville — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 8 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: European Open (ATP)/Guadalajara Open (WTA)/Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (WTA)/Stockholm Open (ATP)/Tennis Napoli Cup (ATP) — Tennis Channel, noon

WTA Tour

Guadalajara Open Akron, Panamerican Tennis Center, Zapopan, Mexico

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Center Court Live: European Open (ATP)/Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (WTA)/Stockholm Open (ATP)/Tennis Napoli Cup (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)