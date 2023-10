Oct 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning during game four of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

The B1G Trip: Iowa Women’s Basketball — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month 2023 — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB Postseason

League Championship Series

American League

Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Announcers: Fox — Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci//FS1 —

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros — Fox (main feed)/FS1 (Statcast), 4:37 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox/FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

National League

Game 1, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: TBS/Max — Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur/Ron Darling//Matt Winer//truTV/Max — Pedro Martinez//MLB Network

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies — TBS/truTV/Max/MLB Network, 8:07 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 7 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Atlanta at Indiana — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Maccabi Ra’anana at Cleveland — Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn — NBA TV/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio — Space City Home Network/KENS, 8 p.m.

New Zealand Breakers at Utah — KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix — NBA TV/KPDX/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Week 6

Monday Night Football, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN Deportes/ESPN2 — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers — ESPN/ABC (English)//ESPN Deportes/ESPN2 (Spanish), 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Marcus Spears/Larry Fitzgerald//Michelle Beisner-Buck//Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Monday Blitz — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at New York Rangers — Scripps Sports/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Washington — Sportsnet Flames/TVA Sports 2/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey — Bally Sports Florida/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Rise: Phil Ford — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: European Open (ATP Open)/Japan Open (ATP Tour)/Nordic Open (ATP Tour)/Jiangxi Open (WTA Tour)/Monastir Open (WTA Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers

Qualifying Round — Matchday 8

Group F, Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan vs. Austria — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group B, OPAP Arena, Athens, Greece

Greece vs. Netherlands — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group J, Stade de Luxembourg, Gasperich, Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Slovakia — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group J, Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Portugal — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group F, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Belgium vs. Sweden — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.

Group B, Estádio Algarve, Faro-Loulé, Portugal

Gibraltar vs. Republic of Ireland — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.

Group J, Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland vs. Liechtenstein — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)