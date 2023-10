Oct 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning during game three of the ALDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Women’s Exhibition

The Crossover at Kinnick, Nile Kinnick Stadium, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

DePaul at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Field Hockey

UConn at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Penn State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Virginia at Duke — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Syracuse vs. Clemson — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Women’s

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

UNLV vs. New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Texas at Houston — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon State — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Washington State — Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

USC at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at BYU — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 4

League A: Group B, Estadio José de la Paz Herrera Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Honduras vs. Cuba — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX

Qualifying Show — FS1, 1 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 3 p.m.

FA Cup

FA Cup Round 1 Draw — ESPN+, 10:35 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Open de España, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

SAS Championship, Prestonwood Country Club (Highlands Course), Cary, NC

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Shriners Children’s Open, TPC at Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Steve Sands//Roger Maltbie//John Wood

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB Postseason

League Championship Series

American League

Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros — Fox, 8:15 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox, 8 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Round of 8

South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Race — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Las Vegas — FS1, noon

Announcers: Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Dale Jarrett

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Xfinity Series — NBC, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Post-Race Show — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Oklahoma City at Charlotte — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southeast, 5 p.m.

Cairns Taipans at Toronto — Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Miami — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN (John Schiffen/Doris Burke/Jorge Sedano)/Spectrum SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Denver — NBC Sports Chicago/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento — ESPN (Mark Jones/Richard Jefferson//Ros Gold-Onwude)/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon//Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 6

NFL London Game, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Announcers: Rich Eisen/Kurt Warner//Jamie Erdahl

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans — NFL Network/NFL+/WBAL/WTVF, 9:30 a.m.

Announcers: Chris Rose/Michael Irvin/Steve Mariucci/Gerald McCoy/Steve Wyche/Steve Smith, Sr.//Mike Garofalo//Ian Rapoport//Tom Pelissero

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Carolina at Miami — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Indianapolis at Jacksonville — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Amanda Renner

Seattle at Cincinnati — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Washington at Atlanta — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago — Brandon Gaudin/Robert Smith//Jen Hale

New Orleans at Houston — Chris Myers/Mark Schlereth//Kristina Pink

San Francisco at Cleveland — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

New England at Oakland — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Adam Amin/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

Philadelphia at New York Jets — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

NFL Viewing Maps — 506sports.com

Sunday Night Football, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanFuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Pregame Show — Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Ottawa — NHL Network/Bally Sports Sun/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports SoCal, 8:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Carolina at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 22 — Decision Day

Angel City vs. Portland Thorns — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham vs. Kansas City Current — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Racing Louisville — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Attacking Third: NWSL Pregame — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

NWSL Decision Day — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Attacking Third: NWSL Postgame — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

England vs. Fiji — Peacock, 11 a.m./NBC, noon (same day coverage)

Quarterfinal, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

France vs. South Africa — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Serie A Femminile

Matchday 4

RES Roma vs. Internazionale — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 a.m.

Juventus vs. US Sassuolo — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Pelé: Long Live the King — Fubo Sports, 11 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Heat Check: Damian Lillard Trade — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The Syd + TP Show: Syd + TP Are Rising Stars — Fubo Sports, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8:01 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

E60: The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Zhengzhou Open Finals (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Center Court Live: European Open (ATP Open)/Japan Open (ATP Tour)/Nordic Open (ATP Tour)/Jiangxi Open (WTA Tour)/Monastir Open (WTA Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifying

Group Stage — Matchday 8

Group A, Mikheil Meskhi I Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Cyprus — FS2, 8:50 a.m.

Group E, Doosan Arena, Plzeň, Czech Republic

Czechia vs. Faroe Islands — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Group I, Kybunpark, St. Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland vs. Belarus — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group D, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. Croatia — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group E, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. Moldova — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.

Group D, Konya Büyükşehir Belediye Stadyumu, Konya, Turkey

Turkey vs. Latvia — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Andorra — Fobu Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.

Group A, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Spain — FS1, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

WNBA Playoffs

WNBA Finals

Game 3, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo/Andraya Carter//Holly Rowe

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty — ABC, 3 p.m. (Las Vegas leads series, 2-0)

Announcers: LaChina Robinson/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike/Carolyn Peck

WNBA Countdown — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 3

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Everton — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:30 a.m.