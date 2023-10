Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball during the second overtime against the Arizona Wildcats at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 7

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 10 p.m.

Carlton Blues vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, midnight

West Coast Eagles vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (same day coverage)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

IBF/WBO World Middleweight Unification Title Fight, Fort Bend Epicenter, Rosenberg, TX

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Showtime Boxing International

WBO Super Welterweight Title, Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia

Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza — Showtime, 10:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 19

Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN5/CFL+, 4 p.m.

Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/CFL+, 7 p.m.

CFL Wired — TSN1/TSN5, 3:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 7

Syracuse at Florida State — ABC, noon

Michigan State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

Georgia at Vanderbilt — CBS, noon

Kent State at Eastern Michigan — CBS Sports Network, noon

Arkansas at Alabama — ESPN, noon

Georgia Southern at James Madison — ESPN2, noon

Temple at North Texas — ESPNU, noon

Georgetown at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

Princeton at Brown — ESPN+, noon

Sacred Heart at Yale — ESPN+, noon

San Diego at Marist — ESPN+, noon

Indiana at Michigan — Fox, noon

Iowa State at Cincinnati — FS1, noon

Ohio State at Purdue — Peacock, noon

Bucknell at Cornell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Howard at Harvard — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas at Drake — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Albany at New Hampshire — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Butler — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Elon at Villanova — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Richmond at URI — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Long Island University at Maine — WFVX/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Penn at Columbia — SNY/ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Navy at Charlotte — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Youngstown State at South Dakota — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Dakota State at North Dakota — WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alabama State at Jackson State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sacramento State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Murray State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tarleton at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman — HBCU Go, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Delaware — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/FloSports, 3 p.m.

Cal at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

UMass at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Army — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at TCU — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at South Florida — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma State — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Maryland — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Northern Illinois — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lindenwood at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Missouri State at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northwestern State at Nicholls — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Portland State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bryant — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Mercer — ESPN+. 4 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin — Fox, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at South Carolina State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Idaho State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Norfolk State at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

San José State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh — The CW, 6:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Auburn at LSU — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas Tech — FS1, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) at North Carolina — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

USC at Notre Dame — NBC, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

UAB at Texas-San Antonio — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State — Fox, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana State — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Boise State at Colorado State — FS1, 9:45 p.m.

Montana at Idaho — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Hawai’i — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College GameDay live from University of Washington, Seattle, WA — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN — Fox, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Wallace Wade Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN — FS1, 11 a.m.

College Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pac-12 Tailgate — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 2 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown live from Notre Dame Stadium, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Wallace Wade Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox, 4 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Wallace Wade Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.

College Football Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Wallace Wade Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11:30 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

College Volleyball

Women’s

Penn State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Water Polo

Men’s

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

USC at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 3

League B: Group D, Thomas A. Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bahamas vs. Antigua & Barbuda — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Open de España, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

SAS Championship, Prestonwood Country Club (Highlands Course), Cary, NC

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Shriners Children’s Open, TPC at Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Steve Sands//Roger Maltbie//John Wood

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, Communist China

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 p.m.

Inside the Hero Cup — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Yusuff vs. Barboza, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor (10/06/2018) — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB Postseason

League Division Series

National League

Game 5, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Announcers: TBS/truTV/Max — Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur//Matt Winer//MLB Network — Fernando Álvarez/Carlos Peña

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves — TBS/truTV/Max/MLB Network, 8:07 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/Max, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/Max, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Calen Carr//Spanish: Ramses Sandoval/Walter Roque

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Nashville SC vs. New England Revolution, 8:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: José Hernandez/Tony Cherchi

LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Sacha Kljestan//Spanish: Pablo Ramirez/Carlos Ruiz

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Shep Messing

MLS Countdown, 8 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Stefano Fusaro/Carlos Suarez

MLS La Previa, 8 p.m.

MLS El Resumen, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Round of 8

South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs

Round of 8

Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Cody Rhodes — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Dale Jarrett

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Xfinity Series — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

New Orleans vs. Atlanta (at Gateway Center Arena, College Park, GA) — NBA TV/Pelicans.com/Bally Sports Southeast, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York — NBA TV/MSG SportsNet 2, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Utah — Root Sports Plus/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

NFL

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins — Sportsnet West/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens — City TV/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports/NHL Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Ottawa — NBC Sports Philadelphia/TSN5/RDS, 1 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg — Bally Sports Florida/TSN3, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Boston — Bally Sports South/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Columbus — MSG Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New York Islanders — MSG Western New York/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis — Root Sports/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas — Bally Sports SoCal/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San José — Altitude/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

On the Fly: Seattle at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Vegas/Colorado at San José/Carolina at Los Angeles/Vancouver at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

England vs. Fiji — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Ireland vs. New Zealand — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

Announcers: TNT/Max — Luke Wileman/Kyle Martino//Melissa Ortiz//Telemundo/Universo/Peacock — Andrés Cantor/Manuel Sol

United States vs. Germany — TNT/Max/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Brian Dunseth/Melissa Ortiz

U.S. Soccer Pregame — TNT, 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — TNT, 5 p.m.

International Friendly, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Fox Deportes — Rodolfo Landeros/Mariano Trujillo

Mexico vs. Ghana — Univision/TUDN/Fox Deportes, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Salón de la Fama Pachuca 2022 — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Rise: Bryant McFadden — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Rare Air — NBC, 11 a.m

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Breakin’ Barriers — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, noon

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

BBC Green Sport Awards — BBC News, 5:30 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

After Eye: Predators on the Pitch — BBC News, 11:30 a.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Korea Open Finals — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Courtside Live: Shanghai Masters Finals — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

UEFA European Qualifiers

Qualifying Round — Matchday 7

Group C, Stadion Letná, Prague, Czech Republic

Ukraine vs. North Macedonia — FS2, 8:50 a.m.

Group H, National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Northern Ireland vs. San Marino — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:50 a.m.

Group G, Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski, Sofia

Bulgaria vs. Lithuania — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Group H, Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Finland — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group G, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Serbia — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group H, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Kazakhstan — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group C, Stadio San Nicola, Bari, Italy

Italy vs. Malta — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s Super League

Matchday 3

Chelsea vs. West Ham United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.