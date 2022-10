All Times Eastern

Boxing

Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

All ACC: ACC Basketball Tipoff: Men’s — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

B1G Live: B1G Basketball Media Day Press Conferences-Day 2 — Big Ten Network, 9:30 a.m.

College Football

Week 7

Louisiana at Marshall — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 7 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Seminole Golf Club, Juno Beach, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

North Texas at Charlotte — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 1 p.m.

Baylor at Rice — Stadium College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Rutgers at Illinois — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Water Polo

Men’s

Cal-Davis at Cal — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Zozo Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Best of 2020 & 2021 — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Postseason

League Division Series

National League

Game 2, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves — Fox, 4:35 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series 1-0)

Game 2, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers — FS1, 8:37 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series 1-0)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight: Playoff Edition — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Playoff Edition — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Playoff Edition — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Playoff Edition — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Playoff Edition — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Atlanta at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana — MSG Network/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee — ESPN/YES/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami — Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix — Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Clippers — KTLA, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Real Training Camp: 2022 Dallas Mavericks — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 5 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Keep Running — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Toronto at Montreal — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Boston at Washington — TNT, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado — TNT, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton — Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off (season premiere) — TNT, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, midnight

Soccer

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Short List — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2:30 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)