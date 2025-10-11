Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning in game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 9

Sydney Swans vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

St. Kilda Saints vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Fremantle Dockers vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Banana Ball World Tour Championship

Semifinal, Historic Grayson Stadium, Savannah, GA

The Party Animals vs. The Firefighters — truTV/HBO Max, midnight (delayed)

CFL

Week 19

Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN4/RDS/CTV/CFL+, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/CFL+, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

USC at UCLA — NBC, 3 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday

EFL League One

Matchday 12

Wigan Athletic vs. Wycombe Wanderers — CBS Sports Network, 9:56 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Bolton Wanderers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

EFL League Two

Matchday 12

Oldham Athletic vs. Barrow — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Open de España, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Championship, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, IN

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

SAS Championship, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC

2nd Round — NBC Sports app, 3 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour

LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Minhang District, Shanghai, Communist China

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (delayed from 10/10)

Final Round — NBC Sports app, 11 p.m.

PGA Tour

Baycurrent Classic, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan

Announcers: George Savaricas/Graham DeLaet/Tom Abbott/Craig Perks

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

DP World Tour

Open de España, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Oliveira vs. Gamrot, Farmasi Arena, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Announcers: John Gooden/Michael Bisping//Heidi Androl

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Post Show: Oliveira vs. Gamrot — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

MLB Postseason

National League Division Series

Game 5, American Family Field,

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ron Darling//Lauren Jbara

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 8:08 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB Leadoff on TBS — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Closer Postseason on TBS — Fox, 11:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Postponed Matches

Matchday 21

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Matchday 31

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocque

Orlando City SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jessica Chapman/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suarez

Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Josh Eastern/Calen Carr//Spanish: José Bauz/Nacho Garcia

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs

Round of 8

Focused Health 302, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Announcers: Adam Alexander/Parker Kligerman/Jamie McMurray//Kim Coon//Dillion Welch

Practice and Qualifying — The CW app, 2 p.m.

Race — The CW, 7:30 p.m.

Host: Carla Gebhart

NASCAR Countdown Live — The CW, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Round of 8

South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Kim Coon//Marty Snider//Dillon Welch

Practice and Qualifying — truTV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Oklahoma City at Indiana — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas — KFAA, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames — Sportsnet/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 4 p.m.

Montréal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks — Sportsnet East/City TV/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Chicago Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Florida Panthers — Sportsnet One/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings — Sportsnet/CBC/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet/CBC/City TV, 10 p.m.

NHL Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/CBC/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — Sportsnet/CBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Los Angeles at Winnipeg — FanDuel Sports Network West/TSN3/TVA Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston — MSG Western New York/NESN, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay — MSG SportsNet 2/WXPX, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh — MSG Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Islanders — Monumental Sports Network/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Utah at Nashville — KUPX/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at San José — Victory+/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle — Scripps Sports/Kraken Hockey Network (KONG), 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Utah at Nashville Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at San José/Vancouver at Edmonton/Vegas at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at San José/Vancouver at Edmonton/Vegas at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NWSL

Matchday 24

Kansas City Current vs. Gotham FC — Ion, 5 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Lisa Carlin/Darian Jenkins/Jessica McDonald

NWSL on Ion Match Break Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Post Match Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.

Utah Royals vs. San Diego Wave — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.