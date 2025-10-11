All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Women’s — Round 9
Sydney Swans vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.
St. Kilda Saints vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight
Fremantle Dockers vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
Baseball
Banana Ball World Tour Championship
Semifinal, Historic Grayson Stadium, Savannah, GA
The Party Animals vs. The Firefighters — truTV/HBO Max, midnight (delayed)
CFL
Week 19
Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN4/RDS/CTV/CFL+, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/CFL+, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Women’s
USC at UCLA — NBC, 3 p.m.
EFL Championship
Matchday
EFL League One
Matchday 12
Wigan Athletic vs. Wycombe Wanderers — CBS Sports Network, 9:56 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Bolton Wanderers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.
EFL League Two
Matchday 12
Oldham Athletic vs. Barrow — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.
Golf
DP World Tour
Open de España, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour Championship, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, IN
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
SAS Championship, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC
2nd Round — NBC Sports app, 3 p.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)
LPGA Tour
LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Minhang District, Shanghai, Communist China
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (delayed from 10/10)
Final Round — NBC Sports app, 11 p.m.
PGA Tour
Baycurrent Classic, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan
Announcers: George Savaricas/Graham DeLaet/Tom Abbott/Craig Perks
Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.
DP World Tour
Open de España, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night
Oliveira vs. Gamrot, Farmasi Arena, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Announcers: John Gooden/Michael Bisping//Heidi Androl
Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
UFC Fight Night Post Show: Oliveira vs. Gamrot — ESPN+, 10 p.m.
MLB Postseason
National League Division Series
Game 5, American Family Field,
Announcers: Alex Faust/Ron Darling//Lauren Jbara
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 8:08 p.m. (series tied 2-2)
Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins
MLB Leadoff on TBS — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 7:30 p.m.
MLB Closer Postseason on TBS — Fox, 11:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
MLS
Postponed Matches
Matchday 21
Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.
Matchday 31
Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocque
Orlando City SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers — English: Jessica Chapman/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suarez
Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.
Announcers — English: Josh Eastern/Calen Carr//Spanish: José Bauz/Nacho Garcia
LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs
Round of 8
Focused Health 302, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV
Announcers: Announcers: Adam Alexander/Parker Kligerman/Jamie McMurray//Kim Coon//Dillion Welch
Practice and Qualifying — The CW app, 2 p.m.
Race — The CW, 7:30 p.m.
Host: Carla Gebhart
NASCAR Countdown Live — The CW, 7:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs
Round of 8
South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV
Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Kim Coon//Marty Snider//Dillon Welch
Practice and Qualifying — truTV, 4:30 p.m.
NBA Preseason
Oklahoma City at Indiana — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas — KFAA, 8:30 p.m.
NFL
NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
NHL
Hockey Night in Canada
St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames — Sportsnet/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 4 p.m.
Montréal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks — Sportsnet East/City TV/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Chicago Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Ottawa Senators at Florida Panthers — Sportsnet One/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings — Sportsnet/CBC/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet/CBC/City TV, 10 p.m.
NHL Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/CBC/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.
After Hours — Sportsnet/CBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Los Angeles at Winnipeg — FanDuel Sports Network West/TSN3/TVA Sports, 1:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston — MSG Western New York/NESN, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay — MSG SportsNet 2/WXPX, 7 p.m.
New York Rangers at Pittsburgh — MSG Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7 p.m.
Washington at New York Islanders — Monumental Sports Network/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.
Utah at Nashville — KUPX/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at San José — Victory+/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle — Scripps Sports/Kraken Hockey Network (KONG), 10 p.m.
On the Fly: Utah at Nashville Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
On the Fly: Anaheim at San José/Vancouver at Edmonton/Vegas at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
On the Fly: Anaheim at San José/Vancouver at Edmonton/Vegas at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight
On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
NWSL
Matchday 24
Kansas City Current vs. Gotham FC — Ion, 5 p.m.
North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit — Ion, 7:30 p.m.
Announcers: Lisa Carlin/Darian Jenkins/Jessica McDonald
NWSL on Ion Match Break Show — Ion, 7 p.m.
NWSL on Ion Post Match Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.
Utah Royals vs. San Diego Wave — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.