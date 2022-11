All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 14

1. FC Köln vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Carabao Cup

Third Round

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur — ESPN+, 2:40 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Derby County — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

American at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercy at Fairleigh Dickinson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Piedmont ast Winthrop — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Pitt-Greensburg at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Drake — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at South Dakota — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mobile at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Colorado at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Monmouth at Seton Hall — FS1, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at LSU — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Louisville — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Cal Maritime at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

South Dakota State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Puget Sound at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Jackson State at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arlington Baptist at Tarleton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Concord at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Erskine at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Howard Payne at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas — ESPN+ 8 p.m.

New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Hawai’i at Portland — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Benedictine Mesa (AZ) at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 11

MACtion

Kent State at Bowling Green — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Central Michigan — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Syracuse vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Campus Sites

Rutgers vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Maryland vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Inside: Soccer Tournament — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Iowa State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Road to the Schwab Cup — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 14

Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

UD Almería vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 1:50 p.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2022 Hank Aaron Award — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Hank Aaron Award Reaction — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Orlando — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Florida, 5:30 p.m.

Denver at Indiana — Altitude/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte — Root Sports Plus/Root Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn — ESPN/MSG Network/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Rocky Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago — Bally Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN3/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Cleveland Charge at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The NFL Pile On — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 9 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Persistence — FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Pittsburgh at Washington — TNT/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal — Sportsnet/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Carolina at Florida — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Florida Extra, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Serie A

Matchday 14

Sassuolo vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, noon

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Catalonia, Spain

Mexico vs. Iraq — Univision/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC: U.S. Men’s National Team Roster Reveal Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Gold Stars: The Story of the FIFA World Cup Tournaments — FS1, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Gold Stars: The Story of the FIFA World Cup Tournaments — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Airing It out With Housh & Scandrick — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Billie Jean King Cup — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Next Gen ATP Finals/Billie Jean King Cup — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)