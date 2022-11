All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 14

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Bayern München vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN2, 2:25 p.m.

ESPN FC: Bundesliga Pregame Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Carabao Cup

Third Round

Bournemouth vs. Everton — ESPN+, 2:40 p.m.

Leicester City vs. Newport County — ESPN+, 2:40 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Rider at Providence — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Keystone at Army — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Montana at Duquesne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Detroit Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Georgetown — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Appalachian State at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Auburn — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Whittier at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

Week 11

MACtion

Eastern Michigan at Akron — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (OH) — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Ball State at Toledo — ESPN, 8 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Race to Atlanta — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 24: Year-End Special — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 14

Elche CF vs. Girona — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 1:50 p.m.

CA Osasuna vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard 2 — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove: MLB Executive of the Year announcement — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Race for the Championship: Bonus Lap-Welcome to My World, Part 2 — USA Network, 11 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 9 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Buffalo — Bally Sports Arizona/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey — Sportsnet West/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m

New York Islanders at New York Rangers — MSG SportsNet 2/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa — Sportsnet Pacific/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay — TNT/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg — Bally Sports Southwest/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle — TNT/Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

La Coupe De La Gloire: The Official Film of the 1998 FIFA World Cup — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Billie Jean King Cup — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Next Gen ATP Finals/Billie Jean King Cup — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)