All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Finals, Week 1

Collingwood Magpies vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBA World Super Middleweight Championship, The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 13

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 1:20 a.m.

College Football

Week 10

Air Force vs. Army (at Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX) — CBS, 11:30 a.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern — ABC, noon

North Carolina at Virginia — ACC Network, noon

Maryland at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, noon

Western Kentucky at Charlotte — CBS Sports Network, noon

Florida at Texas A&M — ESPN, noon

Minnesota at Nebraska — ESPN2, noon

Tulane at Tulsa — ESPNU, noon

Robert Morris at Charleston Southern — ESPN3, noon

Lehigh at Holy Cross — ESPN+, noon

Norfolk State at North Carolina A&T — ESPN+, noon

Texas Tech at TCU — Fox, noon

Iowa at Purdue — FS1, noon

Brown at Yale — NESN/ESPN+, noon

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network, noon

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Saint Francis at Georgetown — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Long Island University — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Marist at Morehead State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Harvard — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Bucknell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Penn at Cornell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maine at URI — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Morgan State at Stony Brook — FloSports, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Monmouth at Delaware — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Delaware State at South Carolina State — ESPN3, 1:30 p.m.

Howard at North Carolina Central — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at South Dakota — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Western Carolina — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Bryant — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Dakota State at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at The Citadel — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Albany at Elon — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Towson — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Idaho — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Georgia State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northwestern State at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sacramento State at Weber State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Youngstown State at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Penn State at Indiana — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Central Florida at Memphis — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Richmond — MASN/FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Washington State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3:30 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at UAB — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Cincinnati — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Florida International at North Texas — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Northern Alabama — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman — HBCU Go, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Arkansas — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Dakota State at Northern Iowa — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Southern at Florida A&M — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama at LSU — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Idaho State at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jackson State at Texas Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas State — FS1, 7 p.m.

BYU at Boise State — FS2, 7 p.m.

Houston at SMU — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

James Madison at Louisville — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal at USC — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Hawai’i at Fresno State — FS2, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado State at San Jose State — NBC Sports Bay Area/Mountain West Network, 10:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

College GameDay live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — ESPN, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX — Fox, 10 a.m.

B1G Tailgate live from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX — FS1, 11 a.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m,

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

College Soccer

Women’s

Loyola Marymount vs. BYU — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Portland — Stadium College Sports Central, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 15

Manchester City vs. Fulham — USA Network/Universo, 10:55 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Everton vs. Leicester City — Universo, 1:25 p.m./NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 1 p.m.

FA Cup

First Round Proper

South Shields FC vs. Forest Green Rovers — ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Charlton Athletic vs. Coalville Town — ESPN+, 10:55 a.m.

Golf

European Challenge Tour

Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Alcanada Golf Course, Mallorca, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleon Golf Course, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

2ns Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2022 Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs

Timbertech Championship, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour

Japan Classic, Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show: Charlie’s Contest Winners and Vince Papale — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show: Charlie in Myrtle Beach with Phenom Xeve Perez — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

FIG Artistic World Championships

Day 5, Liverpool Arena, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Apparatus Finals — Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Team Final (11/01) and All-Around Final (11/03) — NBC, noon

Horse Racing

Breeders’ Cup

World Championships, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, KY

Dirt Mile, Filly & Mare Turf, Sprint — USA Network, 1 p.m.

Distaff, Turf, Classic — NBC/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Players Show — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 10:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 13

Getafe CF vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Elche — ESPN+, 11:05 a.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. UD Almería — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 14

AC Ajaccio vs. Strasbourg — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 11:50 a.m.

Angers SCO vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Rodriguez vs. Lemos, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 6, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros — Fox/Fox 4K/Fox Deportes, 8:03 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight live at the World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

2022 World Series Pregame — Fox, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight live at the World Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup

Final, Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union — Fox/Fox 4K/Univision/TUDN, 4 p.m.

2022 MLS Cup Pre-Match — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 3:30 p.m.

Somos MLS — TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Qualifying — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Erik Jones — USA Network, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs

Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Race — USA Network, 6 p.m.

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Xfinity Series — USA Network, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR America Post-Race: NASCAR Xfinity Series — USA Network, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

Sacramento at Orlando — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Florida, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte — YES/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver — Bally Sports Southwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix — NBA TV/Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

NFL Films Presents — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 12:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Global Series

Day 2, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/Altitude/Bally Sports Ohio, 2 p.m.

Hockey Night in Canada

Dallas at Edmonton — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — CBC/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal — City TV/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver — CBC/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports South, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary — City TV/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/MSG SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Plays of the Month-Highlights — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

New York Islanders at Detroit — Sportsnet/MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg — NBC Sports Chicago/TSN3, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose — Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage: Chicago at Winnipeg/Dallas at Edmonton — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Nashville at Vancouver/New Jersey at Calgary/Anaheim at San Jose/Florida at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 13

Galatasaray vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:50 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi! — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: On the Run — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPNews, midnight

Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton: Paolo Banchero Part 1 — Fubo Sports Network, noon

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Airing It Out With Housh & Scandrick: Steve Smith, Sr. — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Paris Masters, AccorHotels Arena, Bercy, France

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Singles Round Robin: Caroline Garcia vs. Daria Kasatkina/Doubles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Singles Round Robin: Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff & Doubles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.