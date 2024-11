Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojan cheerleaders dance in the game against the Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 12

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 p.m.

FC Augsburg vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Players Era Thanksgiving Festival

Quadrupleheader, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Paradise, NV

7th Place Game — truTV, 1 p.m.

5th Place Game — truTV, 3:30 p.m.

3rd Place Game — TNT, 7 p.m.

1st Place Game — TNT, 9:30 p.m.

Cathedral Classic Invitational

Day 2, The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA

Elon vs. Navy — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn vs. Maine — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Lafayette Classic

Day 3, Kirby Sports Center, Lafayette College, Easton, PA

Long Island University vs. Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette vs. Niagara — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Live Oak Bank Holiday Classic

Day 3, Trask Coliseum, University of North Carolina-Wilmington, Wilmington, NC

Sam Houston vs. Colgate — FloSports, noon

North Carolina-Wilmington vs. Appalachian State — WSFX/FloSports, 3 p.m.

Western Slam

Doubleheader, EnMax Centre, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

Kennesaw State vs. Kent State — ESPN+, 7;30 p.m.

Towson vs. Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Southern at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Monmouth at Seton Hall — FS2, noon

Central Arkansas at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Chicago State at Wisconsin — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Western Carolina at Marquette — FS2, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Rider — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Howard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Pfeiffer at High Point — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at East Texas A&M — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ohio — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Trinity Christian at IU Indianapolis — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Albany at Georgetown — FS2, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Montana State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Temple at La Salle — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Maine at Penn — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Idaho — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Utah — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

La Verne at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Harvard at St, John’s — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at Northern Kentucky — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bethany at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Drake — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Siena vs. Bucknell (at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, PA) — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Air Force at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Pacific — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Portland State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Nebraska-Omaha — Summit League Network, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stanford — ACC Network Extra, 10 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Oregon State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Fort Myers Tip-Off

Island Division, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Florida SouthWestern State College, Fort Myers, FL

South Carolina vs. Purdue — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Iowa State vs. Middle Tennessee State — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Shell Division, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Florida SouthWestern State College, Fort Myers, FL

Third Place Game

Belmont vs. Davidson — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Championship Game

Michigan vs. Virginia Tech — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Marist at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

Toledo at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Rutgers — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina State at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Colorado — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alabama State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at North Florida — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Christopher Newport at Liberty — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Westcliff at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Portland State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 14

Bayou Classic

HBCU, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Grambling State vs. Southern — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

NCAA Division I Football Tournament

Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs

1st Round, Meade Stadium, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, RI

Central Connecticut State at URI — ESPN+, noon

1st Round, Houck Field, Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, MO

Illinois State at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, noon

1st Round, Wildcat Stadium, University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH

Tennessee-Martin at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

1st Round, Villanova Stadium, Villanova University, Villanova, PA

Eastern Kentucky at Villanova — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

1st Round, E. Claiborne Robins Stadium, University of Richmond, Richmond, VA

Lehigh at Richmond — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

1st Round, Memorial Stadium, Tarleton State University, Stephenville, TX

Drake at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

1st Round, Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium, Abilene Christian University, Abilene, TX

Northern Arizona at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

1st Round, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, University of Montana, Missoula, MT

Tennessee State at Montana — ESPN+, 10:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt — ABC, noon

Duke at Wake Forest — ACC Network, noon

Illinois vs. Northwestern (at Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL) — Big Ten Network, noon

Texas-San Antonio at Army — CBS Sports Network, noon

South Carolina at Clemson — ESPN, noon

Kansas at Baylor — ESPN2, noon

Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPNU, noon

Michigan at Ohio State — Fox, noon

West Virginia at Texas Tech — FS1, noon

Louisville at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

North Texas at Temple — ESPN+, noon

UConn at UMass — ESPN+, noon

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Florida International — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Rice — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Troy — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College — The CW, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — ABC, 3;30 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Fresno State at UCLA — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at USC — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Syracuse — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Cal at SMU — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri — SEC Network 3:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Charlotte — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

TCU at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington State — The CW, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at LSU — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Florida at Florida State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — FS1, 7 p.m.

Texas at Texas A&M — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas State at Iowa State — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Marshall at James Madison — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Houston at BYU — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i pay per view/Team1Sports app (outside Hawai’i), 11 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Adirondack Winter Invitational

Doubleheader, Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid Olympic Center, Lake Placid, NY

St. Lawrence vs. Providence — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UMass-Lowell vs. Clarkson — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Friendship Four

Doubleheader, SSE Arena Belfast, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Third Place Game

Merrimack vs. Harvard — NESNplus/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Championship Game

Boston University vs. Notre Dame — NESNplus/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maine at RPI — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Air Force at Brown — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Princeton — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Union at Niagara — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Bemidji State at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 7 p.m.

Yale at Long Island University — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Cornell — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 18

Oxford United vs. Millwall — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

Watford vs. Queens Park Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Luton Town — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Stoke City vs. Burnley — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchday 13

Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town — USA Network/Peacock, 9:55 a.m.

Brentford vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers: Peter Drury/Lee Dixon

West Ham United vs. Arsenal — USA Network, 12:25 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Goal Zone — USA Network/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

FA Cup

Second Round Proper

Walsall vs. Charlton Athletic — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Dagenham & Redbridge — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

FA Cup Goals Show — ESPN+, 9:40 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Lusai, Qatar

Sprint — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPNews, 12:55 p.m.

Qualifying Pre-Show — ESPN3, 12:15 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Andalucía Costa del Sol Open d’España, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Malaga, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

DP World Tour

Australian Open, Kingston Heath Golf Club, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 15

Barcelona vs. Las Palmas — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. CD. Leganés — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 13

Stade Rennais vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Stade Brestois 29 vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

Conference Finals

Eastern Conference, Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish — Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:15 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 12:15 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA

Atlanta at Charlotte — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — Monumental Sports Network 2/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Utah — KFAA/KJZZ, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Memphis Hustle at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, noon

Maine Celtics at Delaware Blue Coats — tubi, 6 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — tubi/KRGV 5.3, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Films Presents: Hiding in Plain Sight — FS2, 8:30 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins — Sportsnet West/City TV/NHL Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Los Angeles Kings — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/KCAL 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/CBC/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/CBC/City TV/TVA Sports/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet/CBC/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/CBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Montréal at New York Rangers — NHL Network/TSN2/RDS/MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Florida — Sportsnet One/FanDuel Sports Network South/Scripps Sports, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey — Monumental Sports Network/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New York Islanders — MSG Western New York/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota — FanDuel Sports Network South/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

San José at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Kraken Hockey Network (KONG), 10 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at Vegas — KUPX/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Nashville at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at Colorado/San José at Seattle/Utah Hockey Club at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

PWHL

Regular Season Opening Weekend

Boston Fleet at Toronto Sceptres — NESN/CBC, 2 p.m.

Ottawa Charge at Montréal Victoire — TSN1/TSN5/RDS, 5 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 14

Como 1907 vs. AC Monza — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

AC Milan vs. Empoli FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Bologna vs Empoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Udinese Calcio vs. Genoa CFC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Announcers — TNT/Max: Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz//Telemundo/Universo/Peacock: Copan Alvarez/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol//Manuel Sanchez Gomez

England vs. United States — TNT/Max/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 12:20 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Shannon Boxx/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz

U.S. Soccer Pregame live from Wembley Stadium, London. England, United Kingdom — TNT/Max, 11 a.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame live from Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom — TNT/Max, 2:30 p.m.

International Friendly, Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France

France vs. Nigeria — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Misiön Europa — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.