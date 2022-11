All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Home Sites

Ohio State at Duke — ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Purdue at Florida State — ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Miami (FL) — ESPNU, 7:15 p.m.

North Carolina at Indiana — ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame — ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska — ESPNU, 9:15 p.m.

Navy at Lipscomb — ESPN+, noon

Wyoming vs. Santa Clara (at Lifetime Activities Center-Bruin Arena, Salt Lake City Community College, Salt Lake City, UT) — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Binghamton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Merchant Marine at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Temple vs. La Salle (at The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA) — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kansas State at Butler — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Akron at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Caim at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati-Clermont at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Columbia International at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elon at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Howard at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mars Hill at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Vermont-Johnson at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Francis University at Bucknell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Drexel — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at George Mason — MASN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drake at Indiana State — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

McNeese at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Fordham — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Arlington-Baptist at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

East-West at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Monmouth at Rider — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Providence at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

SMU at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Xavier — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Air Force — Altitude 2/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at New Mexico State — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Tennessee State at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

South Carolina at George Washington — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northwest at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Samford at DePaul — FS2, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton vs. Seattle (at Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA) — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Portland Bible at Portland State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

USC at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Central, 10 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports (HI)/ESPN+, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Home Sites

Illinois at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Penn State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Louisville — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College of Charleston at Radford — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Davidson at Wofford — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Toledo at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Warren Wilson at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Oakwood at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Agnes Scott at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Bucknell — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Brescia at Morehead State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lehigh at Rider — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Carolina State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Fairfield at Fordham — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

Drexel at Longwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Lafayette — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Temple at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Georgia State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Albany at Canisius — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Denver at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Howard at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mississippi College at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Dakota State at Montana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware State at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

New Mexico State at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Loyola Marymount — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter — SEC Network, 9:15 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, midnight

FIFA World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3 (Simultaneous Matches)

Group D, Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Tunisia vs. France — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Group D, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Australia vs. Denmark — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Group C, Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

Poland vs. Argentina — Fox/Fox 4K/Universo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Group C, Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen, Qatar

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live — Fox/FS1/Fox 4K/FS1 4K, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 1 p.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, 1 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 2 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/FS1/Fox 4K/FS1 4K, 2 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 4 p.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Highlights — FS1, 11 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Hero Challenge: Albatross Challenge — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Holm vs. Shevchenko (07/23/2016) — ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Combate Global Highlights — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Combate Global Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Orlando — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston — NBA TV/Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York — Bally Sports Wisconsin/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Washington/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans — TSN1/TSN4/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Houston at Denver — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Root Sports Plus/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Capital City Go Go — ESPN+/NBC Sports Washington Plus, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Grand Rapids Golf — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Stockton Kings at G League Ignite — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 12 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals — HBO/HBO Max, 10 p.m.

NFL Films Presents — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Buffalo at Detroit — TNT, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Ottawa — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto — Sportsnet/NBC Sports California, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Sportsnet West, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

2022 Jimmy V Week For Cancer Research: Jim Valvano’s ESPY Speech — ACC Network/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU/SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Airing It out With Housh & Scandrick: Austin Ekeler — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7:15 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)World