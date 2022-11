All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 10

Carlton Blues vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Fall World Series at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Week 10

Texas-El Paso at Rice — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Florida vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Oregon State vs. San Diego State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Washington vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

North Carolina vs. Duke — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Michigan State vs. Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Penn State vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex, Pensacola, FL

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Wisconsin at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Central, 10 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

FA Cup

FA Cup Preview — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Golf

European Challenge Tour

Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Alcanada Golf Course, Mallorca, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleon Golf Course, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Japan Classic, Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

The R&A/Augusta National Golf Club

Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breakfast at the Breeders’ Cup — FanDuel TV, 7 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Featherweights — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

UFC Main Event: Adesanya vs. Silva — ESPN2, midnight

Combate Global Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 5, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies — Fox/Fox 4K/Fox Deportes, 8:03 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live at the World Series — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight live at the World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

2022 World Series Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

World Series Postgame on FS1 — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight live at the World Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Phoenix — FS1, 7 p.m.

Race for the Championship: Make or Break — USA Network, 10 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Orlando — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City — NBA TV/Altitude/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 9

Thursday Night Football, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans — Amazon Prime Video/WPHL (Philadelphia)/KTXH (Houston), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: TNF Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WPHL (Philadelphia)/KTXH (Houston), 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York Rangers — ESPN+/Hulu/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg — TSN2/RDS/TSN3, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at St. Louis — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota — Root Sports/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary — Bally Sports South/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton — MSG Network/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver — Bally Sports SoCal/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Florida at San Jose — ESPN+/Hulu, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Pregame Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m,.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Nate Boyer — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: DeSean Jackson — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Paris Masters, AccorHotels Arena, Bercy, France

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Singles Round Robin: Iga Swiatek vs. Caroline Garcia/Coco Gauff vs. Daria Kasatkina & Doubles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group E, Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian, Spain

Real Sociedad vs. Manchester United — TUDN, 1:30 p.m.

Group A, Arsenal Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. FC Zürich — UniMás/TUDN, 3:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 1:45 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.