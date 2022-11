All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Home Sites

Maryland at Louisville — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Clemson — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Illinois — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Iowa — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Wake Forest at Wisconsin — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Virginia at Michigan — ESPN, 9;30 p.m.

Furman at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s (NY) at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island University at St. John’s — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

William & Mary at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Albany at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Duquesne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jackson State at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toccoa Fallas at Winthrop — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at North Florida — ESPN, 7 p.m.

UMass at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Champion Christian at Nicholls — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Loyola New Orleans at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana at Southern Missouri — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Norfolk State at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Ambrose at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Marquette — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Westminster at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Alcorn State at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

La Sierra at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Missouri-Kansas City at Bradley — ESPN+, noon

LSU-Shreveport at Louisiana — ESPN+, noon

Incarnate Word at TCU — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Chicago State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Mexico at Nicholls — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Penn at La Salle — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UCLA at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas State at McNeese — ESPN+, 8. p.m.

Colorado State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Texas at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Southeast Louisiana at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

College Football

The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3 (Simultaneous Matches)

Group A, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Netherlands vs. Qatar — Fox/Fox 4K/Universo/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Group A, Khalifa International Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

Ecuador vs. Senegal — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Group B, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Iran vs. United States — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Group B, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

Wales vs. England — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live — Fox/FS1/Fox 4K/FS1 4K, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, noon

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, noon

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/FS1/Fox 4K/FS1 4K, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/Fox 4K, 4 p.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 11 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 8: Unclassified — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Mina Harigae — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Roots: Nicholas Colsaerts — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Main Event: Rousey vs. Tate 2 — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

New York at Detroit — MSG Network/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas — TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Portland — TNT/KTLA/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — WABM, noon

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+/DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Grand Rapids Golf — WACY, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 12 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal — NBC Sports California/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville — KCOP/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg — Altitude/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Florida at Calgary — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Florida/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver — NBC Sports Washington/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Florida at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Washington at Vancouver/Seattle at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Greeny — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Bart & Hahn — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire With Craig Mish — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Canty and Carlin — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen and Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Benji — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, 11 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Pat McAfee Show — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)