All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Minnesota at Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Arlington Baptist at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Framington State at Bryant — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

McNeese at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

The B1G Trip: Wisconsin Basketball in France, Part 3 — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

Catawba at Carson-Newman — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Pfeiffer at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group H, Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Republic of Korea vs. Ghana — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Group G, Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

Brazil vs. Switzerland — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Group H, Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen, Qatar

Portugal vs. Uruguay — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 7 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/Fox 4K, 10 a.m.

Minuto 45 — TUDN, 2:43 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/Fox 4K, 4 p.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 11 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Highlights — FS1, midnight

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

FIFA World Cup 2022 Preview Show — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2005: Tiger Woods at St. Andrews — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

The Open Road Trip: Prince’s, Birkdale, Lytham — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Open Road Trip: Muirfield, Musselburgh, St. Andrews — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Philadelphia — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto — Bally Sports Ohio/TSN2, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Florida/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Utah — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Houston at Denver — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Indiana/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN2, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks — YES app, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks — MSG SportsNet 2, 7 p.m.

NFL

Week 12

Monday Night Football, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts — ESPN/WPXI (Pittsburgh)/WISH (Indianapolis)/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown live from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: MNF Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/WPXI (Pittsburgh)/WISH (Indianapolis), 8 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Football Postgame — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Toronto at Detroit — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central: Rogers Monday Night Hockey — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Rangers — NHL Network/MSG SportsNet/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo — Bally Sports Sun/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida Extra/Sportsnet West, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Florida at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Rising: Tiger Woods — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rising: Pelé — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

NewsWire With Craig Mish — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)