All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Oakland at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Rutgers — B1G+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bryant — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Troy at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Northwestern — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Houston Christian at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Loyola New Orleans at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Navajo Tech at Weber State — ESPN+,9 p.m.

Point Loma Nazarene atSan Diego State — Cox YurView California/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Utah at Saint Mary’s — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

North Dakota State at San José State — Mountain West Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Bluefield State at Virginia-Wise — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Valdosta State at Shorter — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

West Florida at Lee — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Alabama Huntsville at Auburn Montgomery — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Mississippi College — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Montevallo at West Alabama — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Union at Delta State — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Howard Payne at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at UAB — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bethesda at San José State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Dickinson State at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Long Beach State at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Greg Sankey — FS1, 6 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 13

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Cara Banks/Danny Higginbotham/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Knockout Round

Semifinals, Manahan Stadium, Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia

Argentina vs. Germany — FS1/Telemundo, 3:20 a.m. (Tuesday)

France vs. Mali — FS2, 6:48 a.m./Universo, 6:50 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2022: Scottie Scheffler — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Annika Sorenstam-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Annika Sorenstam-Mental Focus — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 14

Girona vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Sugar Show — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

2023 Plays of the Year — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: 2023 Best of Features, Part 1 — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana — Root Sports/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah — Bally Sports Detroit/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Altitude 2/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Santa Cruz Warriors at Ontario Clippers — NBC Sports Bay Area, 1:30 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 12

Monday Night Football, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Larry Fitzgerald/Robert Griffin III/Marcus Spears//Michelle Beisner-Buck//Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Monday Blitz — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Pro Football GameDay Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Columbus — NESN/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New York Rangers — MSG Western New York/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado — Bally Sports Sun/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports/Scripps Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at San José — Monumental Sports Network/Monumental Sports Network 2/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Tampa Bay at Colorado/Vegas at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 13

Verona vs. Lecce — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

Bologna vs. Torino — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 13

Sivasspor Kulübü vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports Xtra, 11:50 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes– Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Chapel Hill — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Dickie V — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Raleigh — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Charlottesville — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)