All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Grand Final, Brighton Homes Arena, Springfield, Queensland, Australia

Brisbane Lions vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBO Interim Super Middleweight World Title, The 02 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Zach Parker vs. John Ryder — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Mount St. Mary’s at Navy — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Cleveland State at Western Michigan — ESPN3, noon

Maryland-Baltimore County at Georgetown — FS2, noon

Houston Christian at Missouri — SEC Network, noon

Hampton at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Albany — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Oglethorpe at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Regent at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Queens at George Mason — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

William Carey at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Niagara at St. John’s — FS2, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at George Washington — NBC Sports Washington/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kent State at Houston — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Rutgers — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina Central — HBCU Go, 3:30 p.m.

Bryant at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Bradley — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Howard at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charlotte — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

South Carolina State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tarleton at Wichita State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Columbia at Providence — FS2, 4 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas — Longhorn Network, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Utah Valley at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisiana at Drake — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Dakota State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Chicago State at Marquette — FS2, 8:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Life Pacific at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Stonehill at Vermont — ESPN3, noon

Hendrix at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, noon

Southern Illinois at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

Ohio at Indiana State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

King University at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Navy — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Evansville — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware State at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Morehead State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Samford at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Queens (NC) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Wisconsin — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

New Mexico at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Ball State at BYU — BYUtv, 4 p.m.

Adams State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Furman — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

La Verne at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lindenwood at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Antelope Valley at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Liberty at East Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Long Island University at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Utah Valley at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 5 p.m.

San Jose State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Lamar at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Brooklyn) at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 13

Bayou Classic

Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Southern vs. Grambling State — NBC, 2 p.m.

NCAA Division I Football Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Left Bracket

St. Francis at Delaware — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fordham at New Hampshire — ESPN+ 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Weber State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Right Bracket

Elon at Furman — ESPN+, noon

Davidson at Richmond — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Montana — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson — ABC, noon

Rutgers at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic — CBS Sports Network, noon

Georgia Tech at Georgia — ESPN, noon

West Virginia at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, noon

Coastal Carolina at James Madison — ESPNU, noon

Army at UMass — ESPN+, noon

Georgia State at Marshall — ESPN+, noon

New Mexico State at Liberty — ESPN+, noon

Old Dominion at South Alabama — ESPN+, noon

Michigan at Ohio State — Fox, noon

East Carolina at Temple — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Kent State at Buffalo — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Akron at Northern Illinois — ESPN3, 1:30 p.m.

Rice at North Texas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon States — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke — ACC Network or ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at SMU — ESPN2 or ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Hawai’i at San Jose State — Spectrum Sports pay per view (Hawai’i only)/Team1Sports app (outside Hawai’i), 3:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Texas-San Antonio — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa State at TCU — Fox, 4 p.m.

Michigan State at Penn State — FS1, 4 p.m.

Utah at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

Louisiana at Texas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Monroe — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Florida International — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at South Florida — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at USC — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Houston — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas State — Fox, 8 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

BYU at Stanford — FS1, 11 p.m.

College GameDay live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — Fox, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

B1G Tailgate — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from Wade Hall, Auburn University, Auburn, AL — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Special — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 4 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Hockey

Men’s

Harvard at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross — NESNplus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

Women’s

New Hampshire at Harvard — NESN, 3 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Big East Tournament

Championship, D.J. Sokol Arena, Creighton University, Omaha, NE

Marquette vs. Creighton — FS2, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Volleyball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

FA Cup

2nd Round Proper

King’s Lynn Town vs. Stevenage — ESPN+, 7:40 a.m.

Forest Green Rovers vs. Alvechurch — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

Wrexham AFC vs. Farnborough — ESPNews, 10:10 a.m.

Dagenham & Redbridge vs. Gillingham — ESPN+, 11:55 a.m.

FIFA World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group C, Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Group D, Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

France vs. Denmark — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Group C, Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen, Qatar

Argentina vs. Mexico — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Group E, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

Japan vs. Costa Rica — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 7 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 10 a.m.

How to Win the World Cup — BBC World News, 10:30 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 1 p.m.

Debate Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, 5 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — FS2, 10:30 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1/FS1 4K, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Grand Prix Espoo, Espoo Metro Arena, Espoo, Finland

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 7:20 a.m.

Rhythm Dance — Peacock, 12:40 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Spanish Women’s Open, Alferini Golf, Marbella, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel.com/NBCSports.com, 8:30 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

DP World Tour/Australiasian Tour

Australian PGA Championship, Royal Queensland Golf Course, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour

Joburg Open, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Bad Blood — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Title Fight Knockouts — ESPNews, 8;30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Middleweight Title Timeline — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Light Heavyweight Title Timeline — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Light Heavyweight Title Timeline — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

Atlanta Rules, The Story of the 90’s Braves — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Eck: A Story of Saving — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

NBA

Dallas at Toronto — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio — Spectrum SportsNet/KENS (English)/KNIC (Spanish), 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston — NBA TV/Bally Sports Oklahoma/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 4:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Austin Spurs at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 1 p.m.

Mexico City Capitaines at Lakeland Magic — Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Westchester Knicks — MSG SportsNet 2, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers — Sportsnet/NHL Network/MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Carolina Hurricanes — Sportsnet/Bally Sports South, 4 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network 12:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

St. Louis at Florida — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Islanders — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Altitude, 9 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf: Thanksgiving Special — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Dallas at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Vancouver at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Vancouver at Vebas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of October — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from Wade Hall, Auburn University, Auburn, AL — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: H-A-R-L-E-M Spells Harlem — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: A Battle of Wits — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali: Racing Down the Volcano — CBS, noon

Best of The Rally Rewind — Stadium, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, noon

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Minuto 45 — TUDN, 2:43 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

ESPN Films: Morningside 5 — ESPNU, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

30 for 30: The Last Days of Knight — ESPNU, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Davis Cup

Semifinal #2, Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena, Málaga, Spain

Italy vs. Canada — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.