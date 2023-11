Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum scores a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Knockout Round

Preliminary Final, IKON Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 12

1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Jackson State at Georgetown — FS2, noon

Loyola Maryland at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, noon

Clarks Summit at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Limestone at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maine at Columbia — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Liberty — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Army at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Clearly at IUPUI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at George Mason — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri (at McKenzie Arena, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Chattanooga, TN) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Miami (OH) at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Monmouth vs. Lafayette (at The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Princeton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at William & Mary — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Dillard at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Eureka at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Longwood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Bucknell at Marist — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Howard at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, Duquesne University, Moon Township, PA) — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Long Island University at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Voorhees at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Belmont at Penn — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Delaware State vs. Bethune-Cookman (at Joan Perry Brock Center, Longwood University, Farmville, VA) — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 5:45 p.m.

Furman at UAB — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Queens at Richmond — MASN/MASN2/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Charlotte — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Drake — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wittenberg at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at St. John’s — FS2, 7 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Vanguard at California Baptist — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Vermont at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Willamette at Portland — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Dakota State at Grand Canyon — KUTP/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Illinois at DePaul — FS2, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Betty Chancellor Classic

Doubleheader, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, TX

Liberty vs. Louisville — ESPN+, noon

Alabama vs. Gonzaga — ESPN+, 2:15 p.m.

Cancun Challenge

Day 3, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico

Mayan Division (Round Robin)

UMass vs. Maryland — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Washington State vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay– FloSports, 1:30 p.m.

Paradise Jam

Day 3, University of Virgin Islands Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Island Division

Colorado vs. North Carolina State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Kentucky — ESPN+, 3:15 p.m.

Reef Division

High Point vs. Arizona State — ESPN+, 5:45 p.m.

South Florida vs. Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Central Michigan at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, noon

Louisiana Tech at Maine — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Fordham — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at UAB — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Arkansas-Baptist at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

University of Mobile at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Auburn Montgomery at West Georgia — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Clayton State at Limestone — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Georgia College at Newberry — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southwestern at Tusculum — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Mount Olive at Mars Hill — FloSports, 2 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Wesleyan at College of Charleston — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Anderson — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Valdosta State at Lee — FloSports, 2 p.m.

West Florida at Shorter — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Wingate at Virginia-Wise — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Rice at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Richmond at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Christian Brothers at Delta State — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Montevallo at Alabama-Huntsville — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Union at Mississippi College — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas-Minnesota — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Campbellsville Harrodsburg at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m,

Loyola Marymount at BYU — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Columbia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Valley at Idaho — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Penn at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Warner Pacific at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Samford at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Madonna at Oakland — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Illinois State at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Pacific — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Clemson at Tulsa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Idaho State at Hawai’i — ESPN+. 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 13

Bayou Classic

Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Announcers: Chris Lewis/Anthony Herron//Lewis Johnson//Corey Robinson

Southern vs. Grambling State — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

NCAA Division I Football Championship

1st Round — Home Sites

Sacramento State at North Dakota — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Mercer — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Drake at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville — ABC, noon

Pittsburgh at Duke — ACC Network, noon

Indiana at Purdue — Big Ten Network, noon

Miami (OH) at Ball State — CBS Sports Network, noon

Texas A&M at LSU — ESPN, noon

Navy at SMU — ESPN2, noon

Troy at Southern Mississippi — ESPNU, noon

Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston — ESPN+, noon

Northern Illinois at Kent State — ESPN+, noon

UConn at UMass — ESPN+, noon

Ohio State at Michigan — Fox, noon

Houston at Central Florida — FS1, noon

Florida Atlantic at Rice — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgia State at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UAB at North Texas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse — The CW, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Florida International — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

San José State at UNLV — Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network/Marquee Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

BYU at Oklahoma State — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Texas-El Paso — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Coastal Carolina — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Marshall — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Washington State at Washington — Fox, 4 p.m.

Florida State at Florida — ESPN, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor — FS1, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Cincinnati — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at South Florida — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Iowa State at Kansas State — Fox, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno State at San Diego State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i Pay Per View/Team1Sports app, 11 p.m.

College GameDay live from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI — Fox, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Auburn, Auburn, AL — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI — FS1, 11 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

College Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate: Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Volleyball

Women’s

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Al McGuire Center, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI

FS2, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 13

Manchester City vs. Liverpool — Peacock, 7:30 a.m. (Jon Champion/Lee Dixon)

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Burnley vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Arsenal — USA Network/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Announcers: Anna Jackson/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Formula 1

FIA World Championship

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Qualifying — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Andalucia Costa de Sol Open de España, Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, Marbella, Spain

3rd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 8 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

DP World Tour

Season Opener

Australian PGA Championship, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Final Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 8 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

Joburg Open, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

School of Golf: Chapter 16: Right or Rubbish — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 14

Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Valencia vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Getafe vs. UD Almería — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 2;50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 13

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

OGC Nice vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Sugar Show — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Before They Were Champs — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

UFC Top 10: Bizarre Moments — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Flyweight Contenders — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Holloway vs. Ortega — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

MLB

Baseball’s Seasons: 1969 — MLB Network, 7 a.m.

Baseball’s Seasons: 1986 — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Postseason to Remember: 1986 League Championship Series — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Postseason to Remember: 1986 Postseason — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

Knockout Round — All games on MLS Season Pass (subscription required)

Eastern Conference

Semifinal, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV+, 5:30 p.m. (English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla)

Semifinal, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV+, 8 p.m. (English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Carlos Ruiz)

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 5 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Chelsea Cabarcas/Miguel Gallardo

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 5 p.m.

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah — Bally Sports New Orleans/KJZZ, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/KTLA, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Capital City Go-Go at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 2 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28, 6 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Greensboro Swarm — MSG SportsNet 2, 7 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Sioux Falls Skyforce — WHO 13.4/Bally Sports App, 8 p.m.

G League Ignite at South Bay Lakers — Tubi/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Texas Legends — Urban Edge Network/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

DeMarcus Ware: A Football Life — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:25 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Championship Chase: Playoff Push — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Films Presents — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, midnight

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NHL Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche — CBC/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at San José Sharks — City TV/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 1 a.m.

Boston at New York Rangers — Sportsnet/NHL Network/NESN/MSG Network, 1 p.m,.

Monreal at Los Angeles — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey — MSG Western New York/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Islanders — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas — Scripps Sports/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time: Thanksgiving Rewind — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Top Shelf: Thanksgiving Special — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Vegas/Calgary at Colorado/Vancouver at San José Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

Serie A

Matchday 13

Salernitana vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Atalanta vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

AC Milan vs. ACF Fiorentina — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Cagliari vs. Monza — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup

Killington Cup, Killington Ski Resort, Killington, VT

Announcers: Steve Schlanger/Steve Porino/Picabo Street//Heather Cox

Women’s Giant Slalom: Run 2 — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 13

Galatasaray vs. Alanyaspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from Auburn, AL — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Jumping Back Into Action — NBC, 11 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Life Goals — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

E60: Mayra — ESPNews, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Sportswoman: Will Power — Women’s Sports Network, 12:59 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Sportswoman: Individuals — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNU, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)