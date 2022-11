All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special: Bundesliga Fans: For the Love of the Game — ESPN+ 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Canisius at Cornell — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Andrews at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Rider at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elon at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kentucky State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Indiana at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern-New Orleans at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Truett-McConnell at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Towson — NBC Sports Washington/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Stonehill at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

William Woods at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Christian at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana at SMU — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Penn at Lafayette — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Montana State-Northern at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Grambling State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Westcliff at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Iona at Bucknell — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Regis at Wyoming — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Colgate — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Elon — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Wingate at Lenoir-Rhyne — FloSports, 4:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at SMU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Spalding at Morehead State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Hillsdale (MI) at Lake Superior State — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Cal-Merced at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Life University at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 5:15 p.m.

Johnson & Wales at Queens (NC) — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Union at Catawba — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Coppin State at URI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Lafayette — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Buffalo — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Siena at Duquesne — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bluefield State at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Talladega College at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Finlandia at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 7 p.m.

McNeese at Xavier — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Northwestern — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeast Louisiana at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Chicago State — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Montana Tech at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Grambling State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Montana State at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Western New Mexico at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

Week 13

MACtion

Bowling Green at Ohio — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

SEC Inside: Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Portland at Pepperdine — Stadium College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

San Diego at BYU — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount — Stadium College Sports Central, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group D, Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Denmark vs. Tunisia — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Group C, Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

Mexico vs. Poland — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Group D, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

France vs. Australia — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Group F, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Morocco vs. Croatia — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 7 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/Fox 4K, 10 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/Fox 4K, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 4 p.m.

Debate Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Highlights — FS1, 11 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Preview Show — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live — FS1/FS1 4K, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 6: Slice Stoppers — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Tiger Slam — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Pop-Up GOLF Clinic: Rory McIlroy — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Roots: Nicolas Colsaerts — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Philadelphia — TNT/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Denver — Bally Sports Detroit/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix — TNT, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Westchester Knicks — NBA TV/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Texas Legends — ESPN+/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

G League Ignite at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 11 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Montreal — NHL Network/MSG Western New York/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Los Angeles — MSG Network/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire With Craig Mish — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Pat McAfee Show — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Davis Cup

Quarterfinals, Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena, Málaga, Spain

Australia vs. Netherlands — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Davis Cup Highlights — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.