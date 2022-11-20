All Times Eastern
CFL
Playoffs
109th Grey Cup, IG Field, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
2022 CFL Grey Cup Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 2 p.m.
109th CFL Grey Cup: Countdown to Kickoff — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
2022 CFL Grey Cup: Countdown to Kickoff — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 6 p.m.
2022 CFL Grey Cup Postgame Show — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 10 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
James Madison at North Carolina — ACC Network, noon
Boston University at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Central Connecticut State at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Maritime at Columbia — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
North Carolina-Asheville at Georgia State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Alabama State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 2 p.m.
Crown at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Montana State at North Dakota — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Siena at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Voorhees at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.
Prairie View A&M at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall — FS1, 3 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky vs.Texas A&M-Commerce (at GSU Sports Arena, Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA) — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Virginia Military Institute (at Willett Hall, Longwood University, Farmville, VA) — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.
East Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Youngstown State at Navy — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Longwood — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at Wofford — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at Memphis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Delaware State vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — FS1, 5 p.m.
Miami (OH) vs. Indiana (at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN) — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Iowa State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Ohio at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Gonzaga (at Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA) — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi Valley State at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Oregon — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.
College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Women’s
Providence at Boston College — ACC Network Plus, noon
Cal State-Fullerton at George Washington — ESPN+, noon
Columbia at Iowa State — ESPN+, noon
UCLA at Tennessee — FloSports, noon
McNeese State at Ohio State — B1G+, 1 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Indiana — B1G+, 1 p.m.
Appalachian State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Connecticut College at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Duke at Toledo — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at Charlotte — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Fordham — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
North Carolina State at UConn — FS1, ` p.m.
Georgia at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 2 p.m.
Indiana State at Purdue — B1G+, 2 p.m.
Arkansas at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Georgia Southwestern at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Richmond — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Michigan at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Morehead State at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
North Carolina at James Madison — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Ohio at IUPUI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Tulsa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
TCU at South Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Utah Tech at Kansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Virginia at American University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Stanford — ABC, 3 p.m.
Belmont at Iowa — B1G+, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at Minnesota — B1G+, 3 p.m.
Creighton at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Kent State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Maryland at Baylor — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Texas Lutheran at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Western Colorado at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Alabama State at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.
Northwestern State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.
Ball State at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
North Dakota at Montana — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Park University (AZ) at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
South Dakota at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Stanislaus State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.
Colorado State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.
Portland State at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.
Arizona State at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at East Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Evergreen State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Texas Tech at Louisiana — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Villanova at Temple — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Miami (FL) at DePaul — FloSports, 5 p.m.
Cal State-Bakersfield at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.
Cal at Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 5 p.m.
Miles at Samford — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Idaho State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.
Portland at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.
College Field Hockey
NCAA Division I Field Hockey Tournament
Championship, Sherman Family-Sports Complex, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT
North Carolina vs. Northwestern — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.
College Football
FCS Football Selection Show — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.
Championship Drive — ESPN, 5 p.m.
FIFA World Cup
Group Play — Matchday One
Group A, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar
Qatar vs. Ecuador — FS1/Telemundo/Peacock, 11 a.m.
Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 9 a.m.
FIFA World Cup Live — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
Debate Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.
República de la Copa — Univision, 3 p.m.
FIFA World Cup Today — Fox, 4:30 p.m.
Today in Qatar — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.
FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, 9 p.m.
Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
Figure Skating
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating
NHK Trophy, Makomanai Ice Arena, Sapporo, Japan
Highlights — NBC, 4 p.m.
Formula 1
FIA Formula One World Championship
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Race — ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour
CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL
Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour
The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, GA
Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Hockey
USA-Canada Rivalry Series
Game 3, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
Canada at United States — NHL Network, 7 p.m. (United States leads series 2-0)
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 11:30 a.m.
MLB
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, midnight
NBA
New York at Phoenix — MSG Network/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Sacramento — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Houston — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Southeast/YES, 7 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Denver at Dallas — Altitude/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet, 9;30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)
NBA G League
Westchester Knicks at College Park Skyhawks — WPCH, 2 p.m.
Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin Herd at Iowa Wolves — WACY, 4 p.m.
NFL
Week 11
NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Buffalo
New York Jets at New England
Philadelphia at Indianapolis
NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.
Carolina at Baltimore
Chicago at Atlanta
Detroit at New York Giants
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans
Washington at Houston
NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver
NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
Dallas at Minnesota
Sunday Night Football, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.
NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — CNBC, noon
Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.
Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.
NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
Fox NFL Sunday Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.
NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.
Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.
NHL
Florida at Columbus — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.
Soccer
Ronaldo — Telemundo, 2 p.m.
Messi — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
E60: The Band is on the Field — ESPNews, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
E60: Qatar’s World Cup — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.
Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
Dickie V — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
SEC Storied: Vandy Rolls — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.
The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.
Bad Beats: Worst of October — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Heat Check: 1st Month Overreactions — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
ATP Tour
ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy
Doubles Final
Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic vs. Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.
Singles Final
Casper Ruud vs. Novak Djokovic — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.