CFL

Playoffs

109th Grey Cup, IG Field, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

2022 CFL Grey Cup Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 2 p.m.

109th CFL Grey Cup: Countdown to Kickoff — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

2022 CFL Grey Cup: Countdown to Kickoff — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 6 p.m.

2022 CFL Grey Cup Postgame Show — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

James Madison at North Carolina — ACC Network, noon

Boston University at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maritime at Columbia — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Georgia State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Alabama State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Crown at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Montana State at North Dakota — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Siena at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Voorhees at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall — FS1, 3 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky vs.Texas A&M-Commerce (at GSU Sports Arena, Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA) — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Virginia Military Institute (at Willett Hall, Longwood University, Farmville, VA) — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Youngstown State at Navy — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Longwood — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Wofford — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Memphis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Delaware State vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — FS1, 5 p.m.

Miami (OH) vs. Indiana (at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN) — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Iowa State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Ohio at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga (at Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA) — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oregon — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Women’s

Providence at Boston College — ACC Network Plus, noon

Cal State-Fullerton at George Washington — ESPN+, noon

Columbia at Iowa State — ESPN+, noon

UCLA at Tennessee — FloSports, noon

McNeese State at Ohio State — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Indiana — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Appalachian State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Connecticut College at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Duke at Toledo — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Charlotte — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Fordham — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina State at UConn — FS1, ` p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at Purdue — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southwestern at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Richmond — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at James Madison — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ohio at IUPUI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Tulsa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

TCU at South Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at Kansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia at American University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Stanford — ABC, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Iowa — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at Minnesota — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Creighton at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Kent State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Baylor — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas Lutheran at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Western Colorado at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alabama State at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Northwestern State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Ball State at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at Montana — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Park University (AZ) at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stanislaus State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Colorado State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Portland State at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Arizona State at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at East Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Evergreen State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas Tech at Louisiana — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Villanova at Temple — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Miami (FL) at DePaul — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Cal at Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 5 p.m.

Miles at Samford — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Idaho State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Portland at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Field Hockey

NCAA Division I Field Hockey Tournament

Championship, Sherman Family-Sports Complex, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

North Carolina vs. Northwestern — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

College Football

FCS Football Selection Show — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Drive — ESPN, 5 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Group Play — Matchday One

Group A, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Qatar vs. Ecuador — FS1/Telemundo/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Live — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Debate Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

República de la Copa — Univision, 3 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Today in Qatar — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, 9 p.m.

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

NHK Trophy, Makomanai Ice Arena, Sapporo, Japan

Highlights — NBC, 4 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Race — ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, GA

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Hockey

USA-Canada Rivalry Series

Game 3, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Canada at United States — NHL Network, 7 p.m. (United States leads series 2-0)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, midnight

NBA

New York at Phoenix — MSG Network/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Houston — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Southeast/YES, 7 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Denver at Dallas — Altitude/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet, 9;30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Westchester Knicks at College Park Skyhawks — WPCH, 2 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Iowa Wolves — WACY, 4 p.m.

NFL

Week 11

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Buffalo

New York Jets at New England

Philadelphia at Indianapolis

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Carolina at Baltimore

Chicago at Atlanta

Detroit at New York Giants

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans

Washington at Houston

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

Dallas at Minnesota

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — CNBC, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fox NFL Sunday Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Columbus — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer

Ronaldo — Telemundo, 2 p.m.

Messi — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: The Band is on the Field — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: Qatar’s World Cup — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SEC Storied: Vandy Rolls — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of October — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Heat Check: 1st Month Overreactions — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Doubles Final

Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic vs. Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Singles Final

Casper Ruud vs. Novak Djokovic — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.