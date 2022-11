All Times Eastern



Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Exhibition

Westminster at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Ottawa (AZ) at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Concordia Irvine at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC

Syracuse vs. North Carolina– ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest/Duke vs. Louisville/Virginia — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 10

MACtion

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round — Campus Sites

North Carolina vs. Boston College– ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Portland vs. West Virginia — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Semifinals, UNM Soccer Complex, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM

Wyoming vs. San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

New Mexico vs. San José State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s vs. Pepperdine — Stadium College Sports Central, 6:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Maryland at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at South Carolina — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Finals

2nd Leg, Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, Costa Rica

Alajuelense vs. CD Olímpia — TUDN/YouTube, 10 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Japan Classic, Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

The R&A/Augusta National Golf Club

Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2015 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

GOLF Films: Tiger Slam — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

GOLF Films: Becoming Annika — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

Oaks Day

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Races — FS2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Breakfast at the Breeders’ Cup — FanDuel TV, 7 a.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Stars of the Middleweight Division — ESPN2, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 4, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies — Fox/Fox 4K/Fox Deportes, 8:03 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live at the World Series — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight live at the World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

2022 World Series Pregame — Fox/Fox 4K, 7 p.m.

World Series Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight live at the World Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Washington at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York — Bally Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland — ESPN/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Houston — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio — TSN4/TSN5/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland — ESPN/ESPN2 (Stephen A.’s alternative cablecast)/Bally Sports Southeast/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports New Orleans/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The NFL Pile On — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 8 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: All in the Family — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Philadelphia at Toronto — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo — TNT/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

In the Crease: Top Plays of October — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 10 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Etched in Gold — FS1, 10 p.m.

Etched in Gold — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Airing It out With Housh & Scandrick — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE World Series Special — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Paris Masters, AccorHotels Arena, Bercy, France

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Singles Round Robin: Ons Jabeur vs. Jessica Pegula/Maria Sakkari vs. Aryna Sabalenka & Doubles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group F, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Celtic — UniMás/TUDN, 1:30 p.m.

Group F, Municipal Stadium of Legia Warszawa, Warsaw, Poland

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Red Bull Leipzig — Paramount+/ViX+, 1:45 p.m.

Group H, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain — Univision/TUDN, 3:50 p.m.

Group E, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. Red Bull Salzburg — Paramount+/ViX+, 3:50 p.m.

Group E, Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb — Paramount+/ViX+, 3:50 p.m.

Group G, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen FC vs. Borussia Dortmund — Paramount+/ViX+, 3:50 p.m.

Group G, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Sevilla — Paramount+/ViX+, 3:50 p.m.

Group H, Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel

Maccabi Haifa vs. Benfica — Paramount+/ViX+, 3:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.