All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

1st Preliminary Final, Metricon Stadium, Carrara, Queensland, Australia

Brisbane Lions vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Basketball

Men’s

ASun/MAAC Challenge

Men’s Game, National Basketball Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Rider vs. Stetson — ESPNU, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Missouri-Kansas City at Kansas State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at St. John’s — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Saint Francis at Butler — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Albany at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Defiance at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Boston University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Merrimack vs. Troy (at Dahlberg Arena, University of Montana, Missoula, MT) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Dakota State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Towson at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Washington (MD) at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at Richmond — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at Monmouth — SNY/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Elon — FloSports, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Coppin State at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Creighton — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Long Island University at Marquette — FS2, 8:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Portland at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

South Dakota at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

St. Thomas at Montana — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Hofstra at San Jose State — NBC Sports Bay Area/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Utah State at San Diego — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

California Baptist at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Winthrop at West Virginia — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Mercer at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Ohio Christian at Wright State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Jacksonville State at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, noon

Boise State at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Butler at Ball State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Norfolk State at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Southern at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Trevecca Nazarene at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island University at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Indiana — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Michigan State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Purdue — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Washington at American University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Providence at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Illinois at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Seton Hall — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Kent State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas State — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Portland State at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

Week 12

Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

SMU at Tulane — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Minnesota at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Fresno State at San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

1st Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 2 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

DP World Tour

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

Canada-USA Rivalry Series, Sandman Centre, Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada

United States at Canada — TSN5/NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 244: Bader vs. Nemkov (08/21/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

The Ascent-Journey to the PFL Championship — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

The $6 Million PFL Quest — ESPN2, midnight

Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson (11/05/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2022 BBWAA MVP Award — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: MVP Award Reaction — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Championship Show — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Portland — YES/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadsium, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Austin Spurs — WABM, noon

Salt Lake City Stars at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Maine Celtics — ESPN+/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Week 11

Thursday Night Football, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers — Amazon Prime Video/Twitch/WTVF (Nashville)/WGBA (Green Bay)/WITI (Milwaukee), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: TNF Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WTVF (Nashville)/WGBA (Green Bay)/WITI (Milwaukee), 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina — Altitude/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto — MSG Network/Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia/NESN, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg — Bally Sports West/TSN3, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Nashville — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota — TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas — Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

New York Rangers at Seattle — MSG Network/MSG 2/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Gold Stars: The Story Behind the FIFA World Cup Tournaments — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Akbar Gaja-Biamila — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: DeSean Jackson — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Afternoon Session — Singles Round Robin

Rafael Nadal vs. Casper Ruud — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Evening Session — Doubles Round Robin

Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs. Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Evening Session — Singles Round Robin

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Taylor Fritz — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Afternoon Session — Doubles Round Robin

Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski vs. Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)