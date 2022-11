All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Sacred Heart at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Averett at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Canisius — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware State at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marit at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

West Virginia Wesleyan at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Army at Siena — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Seton Hall — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Evansville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chicago State — FloSports, 8 p.m.

South Dakota State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Missouri State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Texas — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Evergreen State at Portland State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Preseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament

United Supermarkets Arena, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX

Louisiana vs. Jackson State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Bryant at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

South Carolina State at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Davidson at Maryland — B1G+, 11 a.m.

High Point at East Carolina — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Radford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Boston College at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, 11 a.m.

McNeese State at Illinois — B1G+, noon

Chicago State at Evansville — ESPN+, noon

University of the Southwest at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, noon

Houston Christian at LSU — SEC Network Plus, noon

Eastern Illinois at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lees-McRae at Lenoir-Rhyne — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Albany at Navy — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Central Michigan at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Bucknell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Yale at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Rutgers — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Alabama at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston University at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iowa State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh-Johnstown at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Brooklyn) at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee State at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount Olive at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Temple at St. John’s — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Wisconsin — BTN+, 7:30 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Hendrix at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Lutheran at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Auburn — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Adams State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

College Football

Week 12

MACtion

Eastern Michigan at Kent State — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Northern Illinois — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Wake Forest at Duke — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2022 BBWAA Cy Young Award — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Cy Young Award Reaction — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Charlotte — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Orlando — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Washington — Bally Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta — ESPN/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

New York at Denver — MSG Network/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The NFL Pile On — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Fun & Games — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 10 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Buffalo at Ottawa — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago — TNT/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton — TNT/TVA Sports/Sportsnet West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

In the Crease — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Al-Jazira Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates vs. Argentina — TUDN, 10:20 a.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 10 a.m.

International Friendly, Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Catalonia, Spain

Mexico vs. Sweden — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 1:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Preview: Qatar & France — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Preview: Uruguay & Cameroon — FS1, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Preview: Brazil & Iran — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Sueños de gloria: Los guerreros para el Mundial — TUDN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Airing It out With Housh & Scandrick — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

TrueSouth: Jackson, MS — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11;30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Afternoon Session — Singles Round Robin

Andrey Rublev vs. Novak Djokovic — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Evening Session — Doubles Round Robin

Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis/Nick Kyrgios — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Evening Session — Singles Round Robin

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Daniil Medvedev — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Afternoon Session — Doubles Round Robin

Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara vs. Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)