All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Champions Classic

Men’s Games, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Kentucky vs. Michigan State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Duke vs. Kansas — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Grace Christian at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Stonehill at Providence — FS2, 5 p.m.

Appalachian State at Louisville — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Georgetown — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harris-Stowe at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lees-McRae at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

McDaniel at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morris at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at La Salle — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rice at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at URI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Drexel — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Washington State at Prairie View A&M — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Lutheran at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Benedictine Mesa at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Indianapolis at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Pacific at North Dakota — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. South Dakota State (at Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD) — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Missouri — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Marquette at Purdue — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Florida International at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Saint Louis — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Fairfield at Xavier — FS2, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Alabama at South Alabama — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Cal at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Alabama State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

William Jessup at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Dayton at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Vermont at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Bushnell at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Preseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament

United Supermarkets Arena, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX

Louisiana vs. Colorado — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Jackson State vs. Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Drexel at La Salle — ESPN+, noon

Southern Indiana at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, noon

Tarleton at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, noon

Centenary at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Providence at Montana — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

American International at Vermont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

West Virginia Wesleyan at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Western Carolina at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Michigan State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Penn State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Johnson University Florida at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Missouri State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Arlington Baptist at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lindenwood at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

SMU at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cleveland State at DePaul — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Western Colorado at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah State at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

USC at San Diego — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Idaho State at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

Week 12

MACtion

Ohio State at Ball State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Alabama at Mississippi — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Road to CME Group Tour Championship — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Max Homa, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Mina Harigae — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Becoming Annika — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

GOLF Films: The Open at St. Andrews — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

USA-Canada Rivalry Series

Game 1, Prospera Place, Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada

United States at Canada — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ascent – Journey to the PFL Championship — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2022 BBWAA Manager of the Year Award Announcement — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Manager of the Year Reaction — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at New Orleans — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Utah — MSG Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Sacramento — TNT/YES, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Cleveland Charge at Grand Rapids Gold — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+/NBC Sports Washington Plus, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Austin Spurs — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 10 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal — MSG SportsNet/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh — TSN4/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo — Sportsnet Pacific/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West), 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks Pregame — Sportsnet Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Magazine — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: Qatar’s World Cup — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: The Band is on the Field — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 8 p.m.

SESC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Afternoon Session — Singles Round Robin

Rafael Nadal vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Evening Session — Doubles Round Robin

Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs. Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Evening Session — Singles Round Robin

Casper Ruud vs. Taylor Fritz — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Afternoon Session — Doubles Round Robin

Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski vs. Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

XFL

Drive to XFL Draft — ESPN2, 10 p.m.