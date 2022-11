All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Maine at Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Maryland-Baltimore County — MASN/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Delaware State at Villanova — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Troy at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Duquesne — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Blue Mountain at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Brewton-Parker at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bridgewater at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Johnson & Wales at Boston University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Charlotte — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Union at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Illinois at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Richmond at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Central Baptist at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Letourneau at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis (IL) at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Virginia — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Monmouth at Illinois — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Champion Christian at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Hutson-Tillotson at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Loyola (New Orleans) at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lyon at Arkansas State –= ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Milligan at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Purdue-Northwest at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Trinity (TX) at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wofford at Drake — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

IUPUI at Chicago State — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Idaho State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Butler at Penn State — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento State at Denver — Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

Holy Cross at Creighton — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Maryland-Bethesda at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Norfolk State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Indiana University East at Ball State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Tennessee — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Providence at URI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lees-McRae at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Trevecca Nazarene at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Chicago State — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Iona at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at UConn — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Portland — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wheeling University at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Southern — Pac-12 Oregon/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at New Orleans — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Valley City State at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

College Central: College Golf Signing Day — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Open Road Trip: Turnberry, Portrush — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Open Road Trip: Royal Liverpool, Cinque Ports, St. George’s — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Story: 2022 — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ascent-Journey to the PFL Championship — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2022 BBWAA Rookie of the Year Announcement — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Rookie of the Year Reaction — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Championship Show — FS1, 6 p.m.

Race to the Championship: Make or Break: Victory Lap — USA Network, 11 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Orlando — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston — NBA TV/Bally Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Houston — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Week 10

Monday Night Football, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles — ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WTTG (DC)/WPHL (Philadelphia), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: MNF Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/WTTG (DC)/WPHL (Philadelphia), 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Los Angeles Kings at Calgary Flames — Sportsnet/Bally Sports West, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Ottawa — MSG SportsNet/TSN5/RDS2, 5:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Midwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

2022 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Carolina at Chicago/St. Louis at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

E60: Truth Be Told — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Rising: Serena Williams — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rising: LeBron James — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

TrueSouth: Jackson, MS — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo: Los 26 guerreros — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Afternoon Session — Singles Round Robin

Daniil Medvedev vs. Andrey Rublev — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Evening Session — Doubles Round Robin

Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic vs. Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Evening Session — Singles Round Robin

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Afternoon Session — Doubles Round Robin

Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer vs. Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)