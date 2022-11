All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 15

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

CFL Playoffs

Division Finals

Eastern Final, BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN4/ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Western Final, IG Field, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN4/ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

CFL Playoffs: Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, noon

CFL Playoffs: Pregame — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/ESPNews, 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Asheville Championship, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

3rd Place Game

Harvard vs. Elon — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

East Tennessee State vs. Louisiana — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati — ESPN+, noon

North Carolina A&T at Iowa State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Colorado vs. Tennessee (at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN) — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Pacific at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Davidson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wells at Colgate — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Arizona State at Texas Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oakland — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Pfeiffer at Longwood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Youngstown State at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Wyoming — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Pittsburgh/Southwest)/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

American at George Mason — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Brescia (KY) at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Towson at Penn — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Brown at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Western Michigan at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 6 p.m.

Ave Maria at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Portland State at Seattle — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lindenwood at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Montana State at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Women’s

East Tennessee State at Lafayette — ESPN+, noon

Maryland-Baltimore County at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, noon

Boston University at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Maryland — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Penn at Northwestern — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Albany at Siena — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Georgia State at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Purdue — B1G+, 2 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Rutgers — B1G+, 2 p.m.

North Florida at Wisconsin — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Kent State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coppin State at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Akron — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida International — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Duquesne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Queens at James Madison — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Columbia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Butler — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Alcorn State at Illinois — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan State — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Radford at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Bradley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Army at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Ohio State at Boston College — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Minnesota — B1G+, 4 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Pacific at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Weber State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Western Carolina at LSU — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Portland — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Troy at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Morehead State at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Norfolk State at College of Charleston — FloSports, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Xavier — FloSports, 6 p.m.

La Verne at North Alabama — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive — ESPN, 4 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Clemson vs. Syracuse — ESPNU, noon

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Maryland SoccerPlex, Boyds, MD

Georgetown vs. Creighton — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Yurcak Field, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

Rutgers vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

College Volleyball

Women’s

Syracuse at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Nebraska at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Finals, Auto Club Raceway, Pomona, CA

Qualifying — FS1, 2 p.m. (delayed)

Finals — FS1, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 16

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa — USA Network, 8:55 a.m.

Fulham vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Grande Prêmio de São Paulo, Autódromo José Pace, São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Race — ABC, 12:55 p.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter Special — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Pelican Women’s Championship, Pelican Golf Club, Bellair, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, noon

Ligue 1

Round 15

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AJ Auxerre — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight: A Conversation With the Commissioner — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at New York — Bally Sports Oklahoma/MSG Network, noon

Memphis at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago — Altitude/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/YES/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Iowa Wolves at Windy City Bulls — NBA TV/NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 10

NFL Munich Game, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — NFL Network/NFL+/KIRO (Seattle)/WFTS (Tampa), 9:30 a.m.

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami

Denver at Tennessee

Houston at New York Football Giants

Jacksonville at Kansas City

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago

Minnesota at Buffalo

New Orleans at Pittsburgh

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams

Dallas at Green Bay

Sunday Night Football, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — CNBC, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Philadelphia — Sportsnet/NHL Network/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports North, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NESN, 6 p.m.

Arizona at New York Rangers — Bally Sports Arizona/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle — TSN3/Root Sports, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Winnipeg at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 15

Atalanta vs. Internazionale Milan — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 14

Beşiktaş vs. Antalyaspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1 p.m. (joined in progress)

Women’s

International Friendly, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

United States vs. Germany — ESPN, 5 p.m.

USL Championship

San Antonio FC vs. Louisville City FC — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Only and Only — Fubo Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Rumbo al Mundial: La historia de Sudáfrica 2010 — Universo, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Official Film: USA 1994: Two Billion Hearts — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter: Veterans Day Special — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

E60: The Band is on the Field — ESPN, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: When the Garden Was Eden — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Acción – TUDN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: What’s Wrong With the Lakers? — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

E60: Qatar’s World Cup — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)