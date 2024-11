Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to throw the ball with Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) rushing during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Morris at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Long Island University at Air Force — Altitude, 4 p.m.

Youngstown State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Stetson at The Citadel — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Valley Forge at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Michigan at Butler — FS1, 7 p.m.

McNeese at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Maryland — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Rutgers — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dillard at Howard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Taylor at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Grambling State at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at Tulane — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Yale at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro — ACC Network Extra, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Iowa State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri Southern at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at Oklahoma — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Central Michigan at Marquette — FS1, 9 p.m.

Mercer at DePaul – FS2, 9 p.m.

Northwest Indian at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern Oregon at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Washington State — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

North Dakota State at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 9;30 p.m.

Boston University at UCLA — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Presbyterian at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

William & Mary at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia Lynchburg at George Washington — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Concordia (TX) at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee State at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

William Carey at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drake at Creighton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Nelson University at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston at Kansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Air Force at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Idaho State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Southwest Airlines Showcase at Cedar Crest, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 1 — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Jones vs. Cormier — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

UFC 309 Countdown: Jones vs. Miocic — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Best of Madison Square Garden — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Main Event: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

UFC Unleashed: Miocic vs. Overeem — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

2024 BBWAA Awards Finalists — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at New Orleans — YES/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio — NBC Sports California/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston — Monumental Sports Network/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Raptors 905 at College Park Skyhawks — Peachtree Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Valley Suns — KPHE, 9 p.m.

NFL

Week 10

Monday Night Football, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Announcers — ESPN/WFOR/KCOP: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN Deportes: Rebecca Landa/Sebastian Martinez-Christensen/MJ Acosta-Ruiz//John Sutcliffe

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams — ESPN/WFOR/KCOP, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Mina Kimes/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears//Adam Schefter

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Jason Kelce/Marcus Spears//Michelle Beisner-Buck//Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown live from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN Deportes, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Laura Rutledge//Lisa Salters

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN Deportes, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Ringer NFL Show — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey

Los Angeles Kings at Calgary Flames — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/FanDuel Sports Network West, 8:30 p.m.

Montréal at Buffalo — TSN2/RDS/MSG Western New York, 12:30 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh — TVA Sports/Victory+/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San José at Philadelphia — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado — TVA Sports Direct/FanDuel Sports Network South/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas — TVA Sports/FanDuel Sports Network South/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

2024 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Nashville at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Carolina at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy

Afternoon Session

Singles Round Robin: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Rudd — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Evening Session

Doubles Round Robin: Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori vs. Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden — Tennis Channel, noon

Singles Round Robin: Alexander Zverev vs. Andrey Rublev — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Afternoon Session (Tuesday)

Doubles Round Robin: Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson vs. Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patton — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)