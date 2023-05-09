All Times Eastern
College Baseball
Vanderbilt at Louisville — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Santa Clara — Stadium Co0llege Sports Central, 9 p.m.
College Basketball
Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 7 p.m.
College Golf
Men’s and Women’s
PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, Shoal Creek Country Club, Birmingham, AL
2nd Round — Golf Channel (Fran Charles/Smylie Kaufman/Steve Burkowski//Doug Smith//Julia Johnson), 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Southeastern Conference Tournament
1st Round, Bogle Park, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK
Mississippi State vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Cycling
Giro d’Italia
Stage 4: Venosa to Lago Laceno — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports en Español/Fubo Sports Network, 9:15 a.m.
Dogs
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Day 2, USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow Corona Park, Flushing, Queens, New York, NY
Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries — FS2 (John Strong/Kim Meredith/Dr. Johan Becerra-Hernandez//Allison Williams), 1 p.m.
Group Judging (Sporting, Working, and Terrier Groups followed by Best in Show) — FS1/FS1 4K (Jenny Taft/Chris Myers/Gail Miller Bisher/Jason Hoke//Jamie Little), 7:30 p.m.
The Westminster Pre-Show with Junior Showmanship Finals — FS1/FS1 4K (Jenny Taft/Jamie Little), 7 p.m.
Golf
Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
LaLiga
LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.
Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Round of 32
Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.
Monterey Bay vs. LAFC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
UFC Main Event: Masvidal vs. Diaz — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLB
American League
Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN, 6:30 p.m.
Oakland at New York Yankees — NBC Sports California/YES, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Anaheim — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.
Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.
National League
Colorado at Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
New York Mets at Cincinnati — SNY/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Arizona — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco — MASN2/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:30 p.m.
Interleague
Toronto at Philadelphia — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta — TBS (Bob Costas/Ron Darling)/NESN/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 6:30 p.m.
Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 10 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Game 5, TD Garden, Boston, MA
Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce), 7:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)
Western Conference
Game 5, Ball Arena, Denver, CO
Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets — TNT (Spero Dedes/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready), 10 p.m. (series tied 2-2)
Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
NBA Tip-Off — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 7 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.
Playoff Central: 76ers/Celtics, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.
Playoff Central: Suns/Nuggets, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Inside the NBA: Playoff Edition — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Game 4, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils — CBC/Sportsnet (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Ryan Leslie)/TVA Sports/ESPN (Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan), 7 p.m. (Carolina leads series, 2-1)
Western Conference
Game 4, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Brian Boucher//Linda Cohn)/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m. (Seattle leads series, 2-1)
NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.
The Point — ESPN2 (John Buccigross/Chris Chelios/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban), 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
In the Crease — ESPN+, midnight
NHL Tonight: Playoff Central — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.
Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, 7 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.
The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.
The Ringer: Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.
Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The After Rally — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.
All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, midnight
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS2, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
UEFA Champions League
Semifinals
1st Leg, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City — CBS (Clive Tyldesley/Rob Green//Guillem Balagué)/Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.
Box 2 Box: Champions League Edition — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today — CBS (Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards), 2 p.m.
Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network (Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards), 5 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.