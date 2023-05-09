All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Vanderbilt at Louisville — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Santa Clara — Stadium Co0llege Sports Central, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 7 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, Shoal Creek Country Club, Birmingham, AL

2nd Round — Golf Channel (Fran Charles/Smylie Kaufman/Steve Burkowski//Doug Smith//Julia Johnson), 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Southeastern Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bogle Park, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK

Mississippi State vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 4: Venosa to Lago Laceno — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports en Español/Fubo Sports Network, 9:15 a.m.

Dogs

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Day 2, USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow Corona Park, Flushing, Queens, New York, NY

Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries — FS2 (John Strong/Kim Meredith/Dr. Johan Becerra-Hernandez//Allison Williams), 1 p.m.

Group Judging (Sporting, Working, and Terrier Groups followed by Best in Show) — FS1/FS1 4K (Jenny Taft/Chris Myers/Gail Miller Bisher/Jason Hoke//Jamie Little), 7:30 p.m.

The Westminster Pre-Show with Junior Showmanship Finals — FS1/FS1 4K (Jenny Taft/Jamie Little), 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Round of 32

Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Monterey Bay vs. LAFC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UFC Main Event: Masvidal vs. Diaz — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at New York Yankees — NBC Sports California/YES, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Cincinnati — SNY/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Arizona — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco — MASN2/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto at Philadelphia — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta — TBS (Bob Costas/Ron Darling)/NESN/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 6:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 5, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce), 7:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Western Conference

Game 5, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets — TNT (Spero Dedes/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready), 10 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: 76ers/Celtics, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Suns/Nuggets, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Inside the NBA: Playoff Edition — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils — CBC/Sportsnet (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Ryan Leslie)/TVA Sports/ESPN (Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan), 7 p.m. (Carolina leads series, 2-1)

Western Conference

Game 4, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Brian Boucher//Linda Cohn)/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m. (Seattle leads series, 2-1)

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2 (John Buccigross/Chris Chelios/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban), 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, midnight

NHL Tonight: Playoff Central — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The After Rally — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Semifinals

1st Leg, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City — CBS (Clive Tyldesley/Rob Green//Guillem Balagué)/Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

Box 2 Box: Champions League Edition — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS (Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards), 2 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network (Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards), 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.