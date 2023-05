All Times Eastern

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, Shoal Creek Country Club, Birmingham, AL

1st Round — Golf Channel (Fran Charles/Smylie Kaufman/Steve Burkowski//Doug Smith//Julia Johnson), 4:30 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 3: Vasto to Melfi — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español/Fubo Sports Network, 9:15 a.m.

Dogs

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Day 1, USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow Corona Park, Flushing, Queens, New York, NY

Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries — FS2 (John Strong/Kim Meredith/Dr. Johan Becerra-Hernandez//Allison Williams), 1 p.m.

Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Groups) — FS1/FS1 4K (Jenny Taft/Chris Myers/Gail Miller Bisher/Jason Hoke//Jamie Little), 7:30 p.m.

The Westminster Pre-Show — FS1/FS1 4K (Jenny Taft/Jamie Little), 7 p.m.

English Football League Championship

Matchday 46 (Final Day)

Millwall vs. Blackburn Rovers — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Preston North End vs. Sunderland — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 35

Fulham vs. Leicester City — USA Network, 9:55 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton — USA Network, 12:25 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton — USA Network, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, midnight

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at New York Yankees — NBC Sports California/YES, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 9;30 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Arizona — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco — MASN2/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

New York Knicks at Miami Heat — TNT (Ian Eagle/Jim Jackson//Jared Greenberg), 7:30 p.m. (Miami leads series, 2-1)

Western Conference

Game 4, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT (Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Chris Haynes), 10 p.m. (Lakers lead series, 2-1)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Shooter’s Paradise — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Knicks/Heat, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Warriors/Lakers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Inside the NBA: Playoff Edition — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Western Conference

Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers — CBC/Sportsnet (Harnarayan Singh/Louie DeBrusk//Gene Principe)/TVA Sports/ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Brian Boucher//Linda Cohn), 8:30 p.m.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery — ESPN (John Buccigross/Mark Messier/Chris Chelios/P.K. Subban)/Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2 (John Buccigross/Mark Messier/Chris Chelios/P.K. Subban), 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

DraftKings Sportsbook Report — Stadium, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

ACC Traditions: North Carolina — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Speak Up: The ACC Salutes Scholar Athletes — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Row on Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Ben Brust’s Halfcourt Shot — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)