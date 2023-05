All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 31

Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

College Baseball

South Carolina at Kentucky — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose State at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship

National Championship, Gulf Shores Public Beach, Gulf Shores, AL

USC vs. UCLA — ESPN, noon

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Ivy League Tournament

Championship, Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wein Stadium, Columbia University, New York, NY

Princeton vs. Yale — ESPN2, noon

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Michie Stadium, United States Military Academy, West Point, NY

Loyola (MD) at Army — CBS Sports Network, noon

NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament Selection Show — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

America East Conference Tournament

Championship, John Fallon Field, University of Albany, Albany, NY

Binghamton vs. Albany — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Joseph J. Morrone Stadium, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

UConn vs. Denver — FS2, noon

NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament Selection Show — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Louisville at Florida State — ACC Network, noon

Michigan State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

Mississippi State at Auburn — SEC Network, noon

North Carolina State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Cal at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 2: Teramo to San Salvo — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 9:15 a.m.

Dogs

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Masters Agility Championship, Arthur Ashe Stadium, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing, Queens, NY

Finals — Fox, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 35

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 1;30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 4 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, FL

Race — ABC, 3:25 p.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ABC, 2 p.m.

Countdown to Miami — ESPN on YouTube, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Italian Open, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 6, 13, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Chris Kirk/Sahith Theegala & Matt Fitzpatrick/Keith Mitchell — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Rory McIlroy/Sam Stevens — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Adam Svensson/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Corey Conners/Gary Woodland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 13 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Aaron Oberholser//Colt Knost), 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS (Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo/Dottie Pepper/Mark Immelman/Colt Knost//Amanda Renner), 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

International Crown, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA

Day 4: Finals (singles matches) — Golf Channel/Peacock (Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Paige Mackenzie), 6 p.m.

Golfing the World: Buddy Trip Ireland — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 34

FC Nantes vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Montpellier Hérault — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Estac Troyes vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens — Stadium, 2 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Cleveland — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

National League

Colorado at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/SNY, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Florida/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — MASN/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Perez//Buster Olney), 7 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Atlanta — NBC/Peacock (Matt Vasgersian/Ben McDonald/Andruw Jones), 11:30 a.m.

Boston at Philadelphia — NESN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Inside Stitch — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 11 a.m.

Carded — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Phil Murphy/Xavier Scruggs/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan), ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 11 — Free Game

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV (English-Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish-Jose Hernandez/Pablo Marino)/Fox (Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola), 4:30 p.m.

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 4:10 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Advent 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Race — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Kansas Speedway — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers — ESPN (Mark Jones/Doris Burke//Cassidy Hubbarth), 3:30 p.m. (Boston leads series, 2-1)

Western Conference

Game 4, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns — TNT (Spero Dedes/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready), 8 p.m. (Denver leads series, 2-1)

Inside the Association — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/76ers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Shaq Life: Shaq to the Rescue — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nuggets/Suns, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA: Playoff Edition — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 3, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils — TBS (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Keith Jones)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 3:30 p.m. (Carolina leads series, 2-0)

Game 3, FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers — CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports, 6:30 p.m. (Florida leads series, 2-0)

Western Conference

Game 3, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken — TBS (Alex Faust/Patrick Sharp/Jennifer Botterill)/Sportsnet (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Ryan Leslie)/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL on TBS Face Off — TBS (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Rick Tocchet), 3 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

NHL on TBS Post Game Show — TBS (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Rick Tocchet), midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NWSL

Matchday 6

Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. NJ/NY Gotham — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

North Carolina Open, Life Time Charlotte, Charlotte, NC

Mixed Doubles Final — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Gameweek 34

Hearts of Midlothian vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:15 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 34

SSC Napoli vs. Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

DraftKings Sportsbook Report — Stadium, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 5 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Mason Gordon & Stan Fletcher — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, La Caja Mágica, Madrid, Spain

Women’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

USFL

Week 4 — Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Pittsburgh Maulers — FS1, 6:30 p.m.