All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 8

Port Adelaide Power vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. Sydney Swans — FS, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 31

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Ohio State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 9:30 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship

1st Round/Quarterfinals/Semifinals, Gulf Shores Public Beach, Gulf Shores, AL

Hawai’i vs. Loyola Marymount — ESPN2, 9 a.m. (rescheduled from 5/5)

Cal vs. UCLA — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

LSU vs. Florida State — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Stanford vs. TCU — ESPN2, noon

USC vs. Hawai’i/Loyola Marymount — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Semifinal#1 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field, Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY

Siena at Marist — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Marquette Valley Fields, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI

Denver vs. Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Homewood Field, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

Maryland vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Ridley Athletic Complex, Loyola University (MD), Baltimore, MD

Army at Loyola (MD) — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Championship, California Memorial Stadium, University of California-Berkeley, Berkeley, CA

Colorado vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Northwestern vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Michigan at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, noon

South Carolina at Tennessee — SEC Network, noon

Louisville at Florida State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Pacific at BYU — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Central, 3 p.m.

Boise State at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Georgia at LSU — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Cal at Arizona — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Stanford — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

NCAA Men’s Volleyball Tournament

National Championship, EagleBank Arena, George Mason University, Fairfax, VA

Hawai’i vs. UCLA — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Knockout Round

Final, Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 1: Costa dei Trabocchi Tudor Itt Fossacesia Marina to Ortona — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 9:15 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 35

Manchester City vs. Leeds United — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Brentford — USA Network/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — USA Network 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, FL

Practice 3 — ESPN, 12:25 p.m.

Qualifying — ESPN, 3:55 p.m.

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

Round 9, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco

Monaco E-Prix — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Italian Open, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 6, 13, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 13 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Aaron Oberholser//Colt Knost), 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

International Crown, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA

Day 3: Match Play — Golf Channel/Peacock (Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Paige Mackenzie), 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

Triple Crown

Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Early Races — NBC/Peacock, noon

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 10:30 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 34

OGC Nice vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12;55 p.m.

RC Lens vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Angers SCO vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 288

Sterling vs. Cejudo, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Early Prelims — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+ pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Sterling vs. Cejudo — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Bantamweight Brawlers — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

UFC 288 Countdown: Sterling vs. Cejudo — ESPNews, noon

UFC Live: Sterling vs. Cejudo — ABC, 1:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Round Rock Express at Reno Aces — Stadium, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Minnesota at Cleveland — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Miami at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/SNY, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — MASN/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Detroit at St. Louis — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball Night in America — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 11

Free Game — Apple TV

Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. — English-Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish-Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7 p.m. (Kaylyn Kyle/Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley White-Phillips)

MLS Season Pass — All games on Apple TV+ (requires subscription)

FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. — English-Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish-Alejandro Figueredo/Luis Gerardo Bucci

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. — English-Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish-Pablo Ramirez/Carlos Ruiz

Montreal Impact vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m. — English-Stefano Fusaro/Greg Sutton//Spanish-Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama//French-Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches (also on TSN3)

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. — English-Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish-Moises Linares/Jaime Macias

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m. — English-Chris Wittyngham/Danielle Slaton//Spanish-Oscar Salazar/Max Codaro

Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. — English-Matt Cullen/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish-Bruno Vain/Andres Agulla

FC Dallas vs. St. Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m. — English-Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish-Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m. — English-Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish-Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez

Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire, 8:30 p.m. — English-Nate Bukaty/Jamie Watson//Spanish-Diego Pessolano/Walter Roque

LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m. — English-Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish-Francisco X. Rivera/Mariano Trujillo

Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC, 10:30 p.m. — English-Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish-Jose Hernandez/Pablo Marino

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United, 10:30 p.m. — English-Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish-Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto//French-Jeremy Filosa/Gavino De Falco

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English-Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Shep Messing//Spanish-Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Melissa Ortiz

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — English-Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Shep Messing//Spanish-Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Melissa Ortiz

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Heart of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Qualifying — FS1, noon

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup: Kansas Speedway — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Advent Health 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 3, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

New York Knicks at Miami Heat — ABC (Dave Pasch/Hubie Brown//Malika Andrews), 3:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference

Game 3, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers — ABC (Mike Breen/Mark Jackson/Jeff Van Gundy//Lisa Salters), 8:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NBA Countdown — ABC (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 2:30 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central: Knicks/Heat, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Warriors/Lakers, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Western Conference

Game 2, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/Sportsnet (Harnarayan Singh/Louie DeBrusk//Gene Principe)/TVA Sports/TNT (John Forslund/Shane Hnidy//Jody Shelley), 7 p.m. (Vegas leads series, 1-0)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Rick Tocchet), 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Rick Tocchet), 9:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Central — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 6

Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave — CBS, 1 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Houston Dash — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 34

AC Milan vs. Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

AS Roma vs. Internazionale Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Atalanta vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Misiòn Europa — Univision, 2 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5;50 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from the Miami Grand Prix — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Yes You Can! — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: A Storied Past — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The B1G Moment: The First Wave — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 5 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

The Rover of Tobruk — FS2, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, midnight

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPNU, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, La Caja Mágica, Madrid, Spain

Men’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

USFL

Week 4 (at Ford Field, Detroit, MI)

Houston Gamblers vs. Philadelphia Stars — Fox, 1 p.m.

Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers — NBC, 7:30 p.m.