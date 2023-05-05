All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 8

Richmond Tigers vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, midnight

Gold Coast Suns vs. Melbourne Demons — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Hawthorn Hawks — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 4:55 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 31

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Boston College at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Alabama — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

BYU at San Diego — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship

Round of 16, Gulf Shores Public Beach, Gulf Shores, AL

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. UCLA — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Long Beach State vs. Cal — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Florida International vs. Florida State — ESPNU, noon

Florida Atlantic vs. LSU — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Stetson vs. TCU — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Stanford vs. Grand Canyon — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Georgia State vs. USC — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Hawai’i vs. Loyola Marymount — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Ivy League Tournament

Semifinals, Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wein Stadium, Columbia University, New York, NY

Cornell vs. Yale — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Penn vs. Princeton — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

Loyola (MD) at Boston University — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Army — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Maryland at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Boise State at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Cal at Arizona — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Washington at Stanford — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, FL

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 1:55 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 5:25 p.m.

F1 Show — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Italian Open, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

2nd Round

Marquee Group : Tom Kim/Xander Schauffele/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Keegan Bradley/Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas & Viktor Hovland/Collin Morikawa/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 6, 13, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Corey Connors/Tony Finau/Harris English — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Jason Day/Matt Fitzpatrick/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Holes: 6, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Aaron Oberholser//Colt Knost), 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

LPGA Tour

International Crown, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA

Day 2: Match Play — Golf Channel/Peacock (Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Paige Mackenzie), 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 10:30 a.m.

Kentucky Oats — USA Network/Peacock, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Sterling vs. Cejudo — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Miami at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/SNY, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — MLB Network/MASN2/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia — NESN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta — MASN/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 5:55 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 3, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers — ESPN (Mark Jones/Doris Burke//Cassidy Hubbarth), 7:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference

Game 3, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns — ESPN (Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson/JJ Redick//Ros Gold-Onwude)/ESPN2 (Stephen A. Smith), 10 p.m. (Denver leads series, 2-0)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 7 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/76ers, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nuggets/Suns, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Going Global: Edelman & Amendola in Mexico City — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 2, PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes — TNT (Kenny Albert/Keith Jones//Colby Armstrong)/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Carolina leads series, 1-0)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m./Sportsnet, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist), 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game Show — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist), 10:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Serie A

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Local Mashup — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Campus Eats: Sandwiches-Part 2 — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Boston — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Louisville — ACC Network, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, La Caja Mágica, Madrid, Spain

Men’s Semifinal 1 — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal 2 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Track & Field

Diamond League

Doha Diamond League, Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Finals — Peacock, noon

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 20

Arsenal vs. Leicester City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.