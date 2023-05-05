All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Round 8
Richmond Tigers vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.
Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, midnight
Gold Coast Suns vs. Melbourne Demons — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Fremantle Dockers vs. Hawthorn Hawks — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Boxing
Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 4:55 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 31
1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.
Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.
College Baseball
Boston College at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Alabama — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
BYU at San Diego — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.
San Jose State at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.
College Beach Volleyball
NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship
Round of 16, Gulf Shores Public Beach, Gulf Shores, AL
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. UCLA — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Long Beach State vs. Cal — ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Florida International vs. Florida State — ESPNU, noon
Florida Atlantic vs. LSU — ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Stetson vs. TCU — ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Stanford vs. Grand Canyon — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Georgia State vs. USC — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Hawai’i vs. Loyola Marymount — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Men’s
Ivy League Tournament
Semifinals, Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wein Stadium, Columbia University, New York, NY
Cornell vs. Yale — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Penn vs. Princeton — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
Patriot League Tournament
Semifinals — Home Sites
Loyola (MD) at Boston University — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Lehigh at Army — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Softball
Maryland at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Baylor at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.
Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.
Boise State at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.
Cal at Arizona — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.
Washington at Stanford — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.
Formula 1
FIA Formula One World Championship
Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, FL
Practice 1 — ESPN2, 1:55 p.m.
Practice 2 — ESPN2, 5:25 p.m.
F1 Show — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
DP World Tour
Italian Open, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour
Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC
2nd Round
Marquee Group : Tom Kim/Xander Schauffele/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.
Featured Groups: Keegan Bradley/Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas & Viktor Hovland/Collin Morikawa/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.
Featured Holes: 4, 6, 13, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.
Featured Group 1: Corey Connors/Tony Finau/Harris English — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.
Featured Group 2: Jason Day/Matt Fitzpatrick/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.
Featured Holes: 6, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Aaron Oberholser//Colt Knost), 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA
1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon
LPGA Tour
International Crown, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA
Day 2: Match Play — Golf Channel/Peacock (Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Paige Mackenzie), 6 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 10:30 a.m.
Kentucky Oats — USA Network/Peacock, 1 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 11:30 p.m.
LaLiga
LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.
LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Live: Sterling vs. Cejudo — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
MLB
American League
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Anaheim — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.
National League
Miami at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/SNY, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona — MLB Network/MASN2/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia — NESN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta — MASN/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.
Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 5:55 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.
Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Game 3, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers — ESPN (Mark Jones/Doris Burke//Cassidy Hubbarth), 7:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)
Western Conference
Game 3, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns — ESPN (Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson/JJ Redick//Ros Gold-Onwude)/ESPN2 (Stephen A. Smith), 10 p.m. (Denver leads series, 2-0)
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ESPN (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 7 p.m.
Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.
Playoff Central: Celtics/76ers, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.
Playoff Central: Nuggets/Suns, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Going Global: Edelman & Amendola in Mexico City — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Game 2, PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes — TNT (Kenny Albert/Keith Jones//Colby Armstrong)/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Carolina leads series, 1-0)
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m./Sportsnet, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist), 7:30 p.m.
NHL on TNT Post Game Show — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist), 10:30 p.m.
In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
Serie A
Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, midnight
Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.
Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.
The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Local Mashup — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.
The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.
Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.
Campus Eats: Sandwiches-Part 2 — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Game ON — Women Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.
3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 11 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.
3-Day Weekend: Boston — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
3-Day Weekend: Louisville — ACC Network, midnight
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
Madrid Open, La Caja Mágica, Madrid, Spain
Men’s Semifinal 1 — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.
Men’s Semifinal 2 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.
Track & Field
Diamond League
Doha Diamond League, Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar
Finals — Peacock, noon
UEFA Champions League
Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.
Women’s Super League
Matchday 20
Arsenal vs. Leicester City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.