Editor’s Note: From now on, San Diego Padres games are available through Major League Baseball via MLB.TV, MLB.com, Padres.com and certain providers (AT&T U-Verse, Charter, Cox, DirecTV, Fubo, Spectrum)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 8 a.m.

College Golf

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

Team Match Play, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ

Announcers: Bob Papa/John Cook/Steve Burkowski//Paige Mackenzie//Billy Ray Brown//Jim Gallagher, Jr.

National Championship — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel (Anna Jackson/Kira Dixon/Todd Lewis), 4 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Final

1st Leg, Estadio León, León, Guanajuato, Mexico

Club León vs. LAFC — FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Golf

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

CHL Memorial Cup

Game 6, Sandman Centre, Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada

Kamloops Blazers vs. Seattle Thunderbirds — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Reno Aces at Oklahoma City Dodgers — Stadium, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore — Bally Sports Great Lakes/MASN, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Seattle — YES/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers — MASN2/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Miami — MLB.TV/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Sun/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston — Bally Sports Ohio/NESN, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 4 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Matchday 16

Free Games — All on Apple TV

Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro

D.C. United vs. Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m. (also on TSN5) — English: Ed Cohen/Calen Carr//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Jaime Macías//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Jose Hernandez/Pablo Mariño

Austin FC vs. Minnesota United, 8:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Martín Zuñiga

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Carlos Ruiz

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo, 10:30 p.m. (also on TSN5) — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Francisco Pinto//French: Gavino de Falco/Hasoun Camara

MLB 360, 7 p.m. — Liam McHugh/Kaylin Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley White-Phillips/Christina Unkel (rules analyst)

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN5, 7 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Columbus Crew vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suárez

Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suárez

New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Augulla

Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Luis Gerardo Bucci//French: Matt Cullen/Sébastien Le Toux

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. — Mark Followill/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Raúl Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama

Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Arrioja

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+ (English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Melissa Ortiz), 7 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+ (English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Melissa Ortiz), 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Everything But the Chip: The 2001 76ers — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

2023 NBA Finals Preview — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

High Tops: Allen Iverson’s Best Plays — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Quest for the Stanley Cup — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 pm.

NWSL

Challenge Cup

Matchday 5

Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 10 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Angel City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

TMZ Sports — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

E60: Nothing Else Matters — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Carton Show — FS1, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: American Gladiators, Part 2 (premiere) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 7:59 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 9 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 10 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Game ON — Women Sports Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Europa League

Knockout Round

Final, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Sevilla vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Network/UniMás/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.