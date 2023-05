All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special-Bundesliga Champions — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

SEC Inside: Baseball Tournament — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 7 p.m.

College Football

Being Young — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

Match Play, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ

Announcers: Bob Papa/John Cook/Steve Burkowski//Paige Mackenzie//Billy Ray Brown//Jim Gallagher, Jr.

Team Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, noon

Team Semifinals — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Today: 2023 Haskins Award — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel (Anna Jackson/Kira Dixon/Todd Lewis), 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

CHL Memorial Cup

Game 5, Sandman Centre, Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada

Peterborough Petes vs. Quebec Ramparts — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler (season premiere) — ESPN, 10 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Texas at Detroit — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore — Bally Sports Great Lakes/MASN, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Seattle — MLB Network/YES/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Miami — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — TBS/NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers — MASN2/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at Boston — Bally Sports Ohio/NESN, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Sun/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Inside the Association: Finals Preview — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

TMZ Sports — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited– NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Benji — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Carton Show — FS1, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

B1G Trailblazers: Barry Alvarez — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: American Gladiators, Part 1 (premiere) — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPNU, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream — Twitter/WCIU/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun — Indiana Fever Facebook Live/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings — ESPN3/Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.