All Times Eastern

College Baseball

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, FL

Announcers: Sam Ravech/Roddy Jones

Tulane vs. East Carolina — ESPNews , noon

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, NC

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Gaby Sanchez//Dani Wexelman

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson — ESPN2 , 1 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Iowa vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Championship, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Greg Swindell

Oklahoma State vs. TCU — ESPN2 , 6 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Championship, Reckling Park, Rice University, Houston, TX

Dallas Baptist vs. Charlotte — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Championship, Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin, NV

Air Force vs. San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Championship, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

Announcers: Tom Hart/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN2 , 3 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

National Championship, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Announcers: Jay Alter/Sheehan Stanwick Burch/Dana Boyle

Boston College vs. Northwestern — ESPN, noon

Studio Coverage: Drew Carter/Rachael Becker DeCecco/Charlotte North

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Salt Lake City Super Regional

Game 3, Dumke Family Softball Stadium, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Erin Miller

Utah vs. San Diego State — ESPN, 2 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Game 3, John and Ann Rhoads Softball Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Kayla Braud

Alabama vs. Northwestern — ESPN, 4 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Softball Studio Coverage: Matt Schick/Aleshia Ocasio/Jennie Ritter

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Ialia

Stage 21: Rome (conclusion) — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 11 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 38

Championship Sunday

Everton vs. Bournemouth — USA Network/Peacock (English: Peter Drury/Lee Dixon/Graeme Le Saux//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Walter Roque), 11:25 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Telemundo (Andres Cantor/Manuel Sol), 11:25 a.m./CNBC/Peacock (Andy Bishop/Jim Beglin), 11:30 a.m.

Leicester City vs. West Ham United — SyFy/Peacock (Jim Proudfoot/Matt Holland), 11:30 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Fulham — Bravo/Peacock (Ian Crocker/Andy Walker), 11:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock (Tony Jones/Matt Upson), 11:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Brighton Hove & Albion — Peacock (Ian Darke/Efan Ekoku), 11:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Manchester City — Peacock (Pien Meulensteen/Glenn Murray), 11:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United — Peacock (Jacqui Oatley/Garry Birtles), 11:30 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock (Gary Taphouse/David Phillips), 11:30 a.m.

Southampton vs. Liverpool — Peacock (Jonathan Beck/Tony Gale), 11:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings live from Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom — Peacock (Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe), 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings live from Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom — USA Network/Peacock (Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe), 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone live from Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom — USA Network/Peacock (Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe), 1:30 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show: Men in Blazers American Football Awards with Rebecca Lowe — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco

Race — ABC, 9 a.m.

Replay — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ABC, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Nick Dougherty//Smylie Kaufman//Aaron Oberholser), 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS (Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Dottie Pepper//Mark Immelman//Amanda Renner), 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Senior PGA Championship, PGA Frisco (Fields Ranch East Course), Frisco, TX

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Peter Jacobsen/Mark Rolfing//Roger Maltbie//Jim “Bones” Mackay//Jimmy Roberts

Final Round — Peacock , 3 p.m.

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Angela Stanford

Day 5: Semifinals — Peacock , 1:30 p.m.

Day 5: Finals — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6;30 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2 p.m.

One Shot Away — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Bronze Medal Game, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

United States vs. Latvia — TSN1/NHL Network, 8 a.m

Gold Medal Game, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Canada vs. Germany — TSN1/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

CHL Memorial Cup

Game 1, Sandman Centre, Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada

Kamloops Blazers vs. Peterborough Petes — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Dave Burns//Kevin Lee//Marty Snider//Dillion Welch

Race — NBC/Peacock, noon (blacked out in Central Indiana)

IndyCar Series Pre-Race — NBC (Mike Tirico/Danica Patrick/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte), 11 a.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 37

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Elche CF — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Barcelona vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Getafe CF vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Girona vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

UD Almería vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Valencia vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Worcester Red Sox at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The 2023 World’s Strongest Man — CBS, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

World Bantamweight Championship, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

David Martinez vs. José Zarauz — Univision/TUDN, 11 p.m.

PFL 2023 Rewind — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Perez//Buster Olney), 7 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay — Peacock (Brendan Burke/Orel Hershiser/Brian Anderson), 11:30 a.m.

San Diego at New York Yankees — Bally Sports San Diego/YES, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City — MASN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Boston at Arizona — NESN/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Miami at Anaheim — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Pittsburgh at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 11 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1:30 pm.

MLB Sunday Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 2:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Nicole Briscoe/Xavier Scruggs/Jeff Passan), 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 15

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV (English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo)/Fox, 3 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV (English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu)//Spanish: Jose Hernandez/tony Cherchi)/FS1, 8:30 p.m.

MLS Countdown — Apple TV (English: Andrew Wiebe/Calen Carr//Spanish: Stefano Fusaro/Chelsea Cabarcas), 2:30 p.m.

MLB Wrap-Up — Apple TV (English: Andrew Wiebe/Calen Carr//Spanish: Stefano Fusaro/Chelsea Cabarcas), 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Race — Fox, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Charlotte — FS2, 4 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Charlotte — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Charlotte — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 4 p.m.

NHL

Quest for the Stanley Cup — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Edition — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 9

Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 37

Verona vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m.

Bologna vs. Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

SS Lazio vs. Cremonese — CBS Sports Network, noon

Juventus vs. AC Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

Coppa Italia Highlight Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

CONCACAF Awards 2023 — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E60: Alive: The Drew Robinson Story — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs. — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Ronnie 2K — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game On — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo/Universo, 11:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPNews, midnight

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Track & Field

Diamond League

Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athlétisme de Rabat, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

Finals — CNBC, 2 p.m.

USFL

Week 7

Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals (at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH) — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports North/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 9 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.