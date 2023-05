All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 11

Richmond Tigers vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Adelaide Crows vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

IBF World Welterweight Title, The SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

State of Boxing Post Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 34 — Final Day

1. FC Köln vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach s. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+. 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+. 9:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinal, Cary C. Boshamer Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra , 1 p.m

Semifinal, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, NC

North Carolina vs. Clemson — ACC Network (Mike Monaco/Gaby Sanchez//Dani Wexelman), 1 p.m.

Big South Conference Tournament

Championship, Trust Point, High Point, NC

Campbell vs. South Carolina Upstate — ESPNU (Kevin Fitzgerald/Lance Cormier), noon

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Iowa vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Maryland vs. Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Iowa vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

Maryland vs. Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m. (if necessary)

Big XII Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Globe Life Stadium, Arlington, TX

TCU vs. Kansas State — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

TCU vs. Kansas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m. (if necessary)

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech — ESPN+, 5 or 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Semifinal, Pete Beiden Field, California State University-Fresno, Fresno, CA

Fresno State vs. San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Central, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, Pete Beiden Field, California State University-Fresno, Fresno, CA

Air Force vs. Fresno State/San Jose State winner — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Championship, Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, AZ

Oregon vs. Arizona — ESPN2 (Roxy Bernstein/Wes Clements), 10 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden), 1 p.m.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden), 4:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin, NV

Santa Clara vs. Portland — ESPNU (Mike Perrin/Gregg Olson), 4 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. Portland — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m. (if necessary)

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

National Semifinals, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Quint Kessenich/Paul Carcaterra

Penn State vs. Duke — ESPN2, noon

Notre Dame vs. Virginia — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Lacrosse Studio Update — ESPN2 (Chris Cotter/Matt Ward/Bill Tierney), 2 p.m.

NCAA Lacrosse Studio Update — ESPN2 (Chris Cotter/Matt Ward/Bill Tierney), 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournamen

Durham Super Regional

Game 2, Duke Softball Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC

Announcers: Pam Ward/Jenny Dalton-Hill

Stanford vs. Duke — ESPN2, 9 a.m. (Stanford leads series, 1-0)

Norman Super Regional

Game 2, Norman Regional, Marita Hynes Field at the OU Softball Complex, University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK

Announcers: Eric Frede/Madison Shipman

Clemson vs. Oklahoma — ESPN, 1 p.m. (Oklahoma leads series, 1-0)

Knoxville Super Regional

Game 2, Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith//Holly Rowe

Tennessee vs. Texas — ABC, 3 p.m. (Tennessee leads series, 1-0)

Salt Lake City Super Regional

Game 2, Dumke Family Softball Stadium, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Erin Miller

Utah vs. San Diego State — ESPN, 5 p.m. (San Diego State leads series, 1-0)

Seattle Super Regional

Game 2, Husky Softball Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Announcers: Mark Neely/Carol Bruggeman

Washington vs. Louisiana — ESPN, 7 p.m. (Washington leads series, 1-0)

Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Game 2, John and Ann Rhoads Softball Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Kayla Braud

Northwestern vs. Alabama — ESPN, 9 p.m. (Northwestern leads series, 1-0)

Softball Studio Coverage (Matt Schick/Aleshia Ocasio/Jennie Ritter)

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 20: Tarvisio to Montelassari Tudor Itt — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 10:30 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco

Qualifying — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Joel Dahmen/Kurt Kitayama & Rickie Fowler/Patrick Rodgers — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Luke Donald/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Ben Griffin/Justin Rose — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Max Homa/Peter Malnati — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Nick Dougherty//Smylie Kaufman//Aaron Oberholser), 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS (Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Dottie Pepper//Mark Immelman//Amanda Renner), 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Senior PGA Championship, PGA Frisco (Fields Ranch East Course), Frisco, TX

3rd Round — NBC/Peacock (Dan Hicks/Peter Jacobsen/Mark Rolfing//Roger Maltbie//Jim “Bones” Mackay//Jimmy Roberts), 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

Day 4: Round of 16 — Golf Channel/Peacock (Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Angela Stanford), 5:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

KLM Open, Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Semifinals, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Canada vs. Latvia — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 7 a.m.

United States vs. Germany — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 37

Sevilla vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 37

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:50 p.m.

RC Lens vs. AC Ajaccio — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:50 p.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports 4, 2:55 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Matchday 37: Multiscreen Feed — beIN Sports 6, 2:55 p.m.

Ligue 1’s Teenage Talents — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Reno Aces at El Paso Chihuahuas — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore — Bally Sports Southwest/MASN2, 4 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Atlanta — FS1/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Southeast, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — WPIX/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

San Diego at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/YES, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City — MASN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Boston at Arizona — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Anaheim — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 15

MLS Season Pass — Subscription required (All matches on Apple TV+)

Montreal Impact vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama//French: Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andres Agulla

New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez

Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Pablo Ramirez/Carlos Ruiz

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Jose Hernandez/Pablo Marino//French: Olivier Brett/Patrice Bernier

Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Jesus Acosta/Luis Gerardo Bucci

Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m. — English: Ed Cohen/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Francisco Pinto

St. Louis City SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 8:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Moises Linares/Jaime Macias

Colorado Rapids vs. FC Cincinnati, 9:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Arrioja

LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Mariano Trujillo

San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Followill/Danielle Slaton//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Max Cordaro

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English: Jillian Sakovits/Shep Messing/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Chelsea Cabarcas

MLS 360, 7 p.m. — Kaylin Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Brian White-Phillips/Maurice Edu/Christina Unkel (rules analyst)

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — English: Jillian Sakovits/Shep Messing/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Chelsea Cabarcas

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Race — FS1, noon

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series-Charlotte — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 6, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Stan Van Gundy//Allie LaForce), 8:30 p.m. (Miami leads series, 3-2)

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off live from Miami, FL — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 7:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/Heat, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA live from Miami, FL — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 11 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Game 5, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights — ABC (Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan)/CBC/Sportsnet (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Scott Oake)/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Vegas leads series, 3-1)

NHL Tonight: Top 32 Draft Prospects — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+ (Arda Öcal), 10:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 9

OL Reign vs. Angel City — Paramount+, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Racing Louisville vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Group A — Second Phase

Celtic vs. Aberdeen — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 37

Fiorentina vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Internazionale Milan vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:30 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

TMZ Sports — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Back to the Moon — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: On a Roll — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

SEC Storied: King George — ESPNews, noon

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

SEC Storied: Tigers United — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

30 for 30: Ghosts of Ole Miss — ESPNU, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Finals: Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (ATP)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA)/Morocco Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

USFL

Week 7

Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers (at Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL) — Fox, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia Stars vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH) — FS1, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty — CBS, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Silver State Sports & Entertainment, 9 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 22

Reading vs. Chelsea — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.