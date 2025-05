May 25, 2025; Paris, FR; Tommy Paul of the United States returns a shot against Elmer Moller of Denmark on day one at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Relegation Play-off

Leg 2, Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde, Spiesen-Elversberg, Germany

SV Elversberg vs. 1., FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 2-2)

College Baseball

NCAA Baseball Selection Special — ESPN2, noon

College Baseball Studio: The Road to Omaha — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SEC Now: Road to Omaha — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Football

All In: Alabama Spring Football — SEC Netwoark, 3 pm.

All-Access: Mississippi Spring Football — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Clemson Football Preview — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Syracuse Football Preview — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

Final Round, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA

Individual Stroke Play — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship

National Championship, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Paul Carcaterra/Quint Kessenich//Dana Boyle

Cornell vs. Maryland — ESPN, 1 p.m.

EFL League Two

Promotion Play-offs

Final, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Hockey

Memorial Cup

Round Robin, Colisée Financière Sun Life, Rimouski, Quebec, Canada

Moncton Wildcats vs. Medicine Hat Tigers — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Memorial Cup Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN5, 6:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC Main Event: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Top 10: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

American League

Toronto at Texas — Sportsnet/Rangers Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (main)/Twins.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — YES/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (main), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Colorado at Chicago Cubs — Rockies.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — MLB Network (backup)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Dbacks.TV, 8 p.m.

Miami at San Diego — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Padres.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco at Detroit — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 1 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee — MLB Network (backup)/NESN/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/MASN, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at New York Mets — MLB Network (main)/Chicago Sports Network/SNY, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 4 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland — Spectrum SportsNet LA/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 4, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves — ESPN, 8:30 p.m. (Oklahoma City leads series 2-1)

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Tim Legler/Kirk Goldsberry

Western Conference Finals: InsightCast — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Michael Malone/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown live from the Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Brian Windhorst

NBA Today live from the Target Center, Minneapolis, MN — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

NBA Conference Finals Preview — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Western Conference Finals In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA Conference Finals Postgame: Thunder/Timberwolves, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 4, Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

Announcers — Sportsnet/CBC: John Barlett/Garry Galley//Kyle Bukauskas//TNT/truTV/Max: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher//Jackie Redmond

Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//TNT/truTV/Max, 8 p.m. (Florida leads series 3-0)

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Hendrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight; Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

PWHL Playoffs

Finals

Game 4, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Ottawa Charge at Minnesota Frost — TSN3/FanDuel Sports Network North/YouTube, 5 p.m. (Minnesota leads series 2-1)

Scottish Premiership

Relegation Finals Play-off

2nd Leg, Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, Highland, Scotland, United Kingdom

Ross County vs. Livingston — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m. (1st leg aggregate 1-1)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Americas — ESPN+, 8;30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Real Mo Farah — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

E60: 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

E60: Save: The Katie Meyer Story — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

E60: Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunnar Esiason Story — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

French Tennis Federation

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — TNT/Max, 1:30 p.m.

Featured Match: Jannik Sinner vs. Arthur Rinderknech — TNT/Max, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — TNT/Max, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Rally: 1st Round-Day 2 Late Session — truTV/Max, noon

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 2 — TNT/Max, 5 p.m.

Best of Roland-Garros — truTV/Max, 6 p.m.

Live at Roland-Garros: Day 3 — TNT/Max, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)