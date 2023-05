All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 11

Sydney Swans vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Pool Play, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, NC

Pool A

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Pool B

North Carolina vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Pool D

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Double Elimination, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Michigan State vs. Nebraska/Rutgers loser — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Iowa vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Maryland vs. Nebraska/Rutgers winner — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Kansas State vs. Texas/Kansas loser — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Oklahoma/Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia/Texas Tech — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

TCU vs. Texas/Kansas winner — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma/Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia/Texas Tech — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Pete Beiden Field, California State University-Fresno, Fresno, CA

San Diego State vs. Air Force — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 4:30 p.m.

San Jose State vs. Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Pool Play, Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, AZ

Pool B

Arizona State vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1 p.m.

Pool C

USC vs. Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Pool A

Oregon vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

3rd Round, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

Alabama vs. Auburn — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

LSU vs. Arkansas — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Double Elimination, Las Vegas Ballpark, Summerlin, NV

Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga/San Diego/Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 6 p.m.

Portland vs. Santa Clara/San Diego/Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10:20 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Tallahassee Super Regional

Game 1, Seminole Softball Complex, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie

Florida State vs. Georgia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Super Regional

Game 1, Cowgirl Stadium, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Amanda Scarborough

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 18: Oderzo to Val di Zoldo — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 9:15 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchday 37

Manchester United vs. Chelsea — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

KLM Open, Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Marquee Group: Sam Burns/Davis Riley/Scottie Scheffler) — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups: Tommy Fleetwood/Rickie Fowler/Tom Hoge & Chris Kirk/Justin Rose/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Michael Block/Pierceson Coody/Min Woo Lee — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Tony Finau/Sungjae Im/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes: 8, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Nick Dougherty//Smylie Kaufman//Aaron Oberholser), 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior PGA Championship, PGA Frisco (Fields Ranch East Course), Frisco, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock (Dan Hicks/Peter Jacobsen/Mark Rolfing//Roger Maltbie//Jim “Bones” Mackay//Jimmy Roberts), 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

Day 2: Round Robin — Golf Channel/Peacock (Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Angela Stanford), 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Quarterfinals, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Switzerland vs. Germany — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 9 a.m.

Sweden vs. Latvia — TSN4/TSN5, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

United States vs. Czechia — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Canada vs. Finland — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 36

RCD Mallorca vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Osasuna vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira (11/12/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Colorado — Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — Bally Sports San Diego/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/SNY/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 5, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Stan Van Gundy//Allie LaForce), 8:30 p.m. (Miami leads series, 3-1)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off live from Boston, MA — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Heat/Celtics, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA live from Boston, MA — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Game 4, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars — CBC/Sportsnet (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Scott Oake)/TVA Sports/ESPN (Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan), 8 p.m. (Vegas leads series, 3-0)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m./Sportsnet One, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)/Sportsnet, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

The Point — ESPN2 (Steve Levy/Chris Chelios/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban), 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+ (Linda Cohn), 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

Beyond the Arc– FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: French Open: Qualifying/Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (ATP)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA)/Morocco Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Courtside Live: French Open: Qualifying/Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (ATP)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA)/Morocco Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks — CBS Sports Network/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (KVVU 5.2)/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury — Amazon Prime Video/Bally Sports North/KTVK/KPHE, 10 p.m.