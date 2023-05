All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Pool Play, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, NC

Pool A

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Pool B

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Pool C

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Double Elimination, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Nebraska vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Michigan vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Pool Play, Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, AZ

Pool B

Arizona vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1 p.m.

Pool C

UCLA vs. Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Pool A

Cal vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

South Carolina vs. LSU — SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Alabama vs. Florida — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network 1:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 6 p.m.

San Diego vs. Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships

National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ

Team Match Play Finals — Golf Channel/Peacock (Bob Papa/Paige Mackenzie/Steve Burkowski/Billy Ray Brown/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Julia Johnson), 5 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel (Anna Jackson/Amanda Blumenherst/Kira K. Dixon/Amy Rogers), 4:30 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Knockout Round

Final, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Fiorentina vs. Internazionale Milan — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 17: Pergine Valsugana to Caorle — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español/Fubo Sports, 9:15 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

Day 1: Round Robin — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 36

Elche CF vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN2, 1:25 p.m.

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Round of 16

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Columbus Crew — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Texas League

Wichita Wind Surge at Springfield Cardinals — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Before the Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler — ESPN2, midnight

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim — NESN/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Arizona at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/WCAU, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — Bally Sports San Diego/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/SNY/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Colorado — Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 4, FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers — CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports/TNT (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Keith Jones//Jackie Redmond), 8 p.m. (Florida leads series, 3-0)

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist/Wayne Gretzky), 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist/Wayne Gretzky), 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:50 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

DraftKings Sportsbook Report — Stadium, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 7:58 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

E60: Pictures: Owen and Haatchi — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs. — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: BringBackSungWood — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Game ON — Women Sports Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: French Open: Qualifying/Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (ATP)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA)/Morocco Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Courtside Live: French Open: Qualifying/Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (ATP)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA)/Morocco Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)