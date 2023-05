All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Saint Mary’s at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 6 p.m.

Last In, Last Out — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Banner Year: The Story of Mississippi State’s First National Title — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

1186 To Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships

Match Play, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ

Individual Championship Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock (Bob Papa/Paige Mackenzie/Steve Burkowski/Billy Ray Brown/Jim Gallagher, Jr./Julia Johnson), 5 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel (Anna Jackson/Amanda Blumenherst/Kira K. Dixon/Amy Rogers), 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City — USA Network (Daniel Mann/Michael Bridges), 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe), 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe), 5 p.m.

Golf

Fairway Rollin’ — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Denmark vs. Sweden — TSN5, 9 a.m.

Austria vs. Hungary — TSN5/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Group B, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Canada vs. Norway — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Kazakhstan vs. Slovenia — TSN4, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Colorado — Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota — FS1/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 4, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN (Mike Breen/Mark Jackson/Jeff Van Gundy//Lisa Salters), 8:30 p.m. (Denver leads series, 3-0)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nuggets/Lakers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 3, FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Carolina Panthers at Florida Panthers — CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports/TNT (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Keith Jones//Jackie Redmond), 8 p.m. (Florida leads series, 2-0)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m./Sportsnet, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist/Wayne Gretzky), 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game Show — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist/Wayne Gretzky), 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 36

AS Roma vs. Salernitana — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Empoli vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Box 2 Box: Serie A Edition — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE , 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List– NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game On — Women Sports Network, 8:01 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 1 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 2 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

E60: Little Choices — ESPN2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: French Open: Qualifying/Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (ATP)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA)/Morocco Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Courtside Live: French Open: Qualifying/Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (ATP)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA)/Morocco Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)