All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 10

Hawthorn Hawks vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Carlton Blues vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO World Lightweight Title, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko — ESPN+/Pay per view, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 33

FC Schalke 04 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Maryland at Penn State — Big Ten Network, noon

North Carolina at Clemson — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Oregon at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Pepperdine at BYU — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Central, 3 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 4 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 5 p.m.

USC at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium, University of Albany, Albany, NY

Announcers: Chris Cotter/Paul Carcaterra

Georgetown vs. Virginia — ESPNU, noon

Michigan vs. Duke — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Athens Regional, Jack Turner Stadium, University of Georgia, Athens, GA

Announcers: Chuckie Kempf/Brittany McKinney

Winners Bracket

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Elimination Games

Boston University vs. North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Boston University/North Carolina Central winner vs. Virginia Tech/Georgia loser– ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge Regional, Tiger Park, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Announcers: Alex Perlman/Francesca Enea

Winners Bracket

Louisiana vs. LSU — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Elimination Games

Prairie View A&M vs. Nebraska-Omaha — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View A&M/Nebraska-Omaha winner vs. Louisiana/LSU loser — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Clemson Regional, McWhorter Stadium, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Announcers: Eric Frede/Madison Shipman

Winners Bracket

Auburn vs. Clemson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Elimination Games

Cal State-Fullerton vs. North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton/North Carolina-Greensboro winner vs. Auburn/Clemson loser — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Durham Regional, Duke Softball Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC

Announcers: Angel Gray/Raine Wilson

Winners Bracket

Charlotte vs. Duke — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Elimination Games

Campbell vs. George Mason — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell/George Mason winner vs. Charlotte/Duke loser — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Evanston Regional, Sharon J. Drysdale Field, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL

Announcers: Tyler Denning/Jennie Ritter

Winner’s Bracket

Kentucky vs. Northwestern — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Elimination Games

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (OH)/Eastern Illinois winner vs. Kentucky/Northwestern loser — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Knoxville Regional, Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Kayla Braud

Winners Bracket

Indiana vs. Tennessee — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Elimination Games

Northern Kentucky vs. Louisville — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Northern Kentucky/Louisville winner vs. Indiana/Tennessee loser — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tallahassee Regional, Seminole Softball Complex, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie

Winners Bracket

Central Florida vs. Florida State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Elimination Games

Marist vs. South Carolina — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Marist/South Carolina winner vs. Central Florida/Florida State loser — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Regional, John and Ann Rhoads Softball Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Aleshia Ocasio

Winners Bracket

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Elimination Games

Long Island University vs. Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Long Island University/Central Arkansas winner vs. Middle Tennessee/Alabama loser — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Austin Regional, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Alex Loeb/Cat Osterman

Winner’s Bracket

Texas A&M vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Elimination Games

Seton Hall vs. Texas State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Seton Hall/Texas State winner vs. Texas A&M/Texas loser — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville Regional, Bogle Park, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK

Announcers: Drew Carter/Jenny Dalton-Hill

Winners Bracket

Oregon vs. Arkansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Elimination Games

Harvard vs. Notre Dame — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Harvard/Notre Dame winner vs. Oregon/Arkansas loser — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Norman Regional, Marita Hynes Field at the OU Softball Complex, University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth/Carol Bruggeman

Winners Bracket

Missouri vs. Oklahoma — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Elimination Games

Hofstra vs. Cal — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Hofstra/Cal winner vs. Missouri/Oklahoma loser — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City Regional, Dumke Family Softball Stadium, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Kenzie Fowler

Winners Bracket

Mississippi vs. Utah — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Elimination Games

Southern Illinois vs. Baylor — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois/Baylor winner vs. Mississippi/Utah loser — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stillwater Regional, Cowgirl Stadium, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK

Announcers: Matt Schumacker/Erin Miller

Winners Bracket

Wichita State vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Elimination Games

Maryland-Baltimore County vs. Nebraska — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County/Nebraska winner vs. Wichita State/Oklahoma State loser — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional, Easton Stadium, University of California-Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Natasha Watley

Winners Bracket

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Elimination Games

UCLA vs. Liberty — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA/Liberty winner vs. Grand Canyon/San Diego State loser — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Seattle Regional, Husky Softball Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Announcers: Maura Sheridan/Nicole Mendes

Winners Bracket

McNeese State vs. Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Elimination Games

Northern Colorado vs. Minnesota — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Colorado/Minnesota winner vs. McNeese State/Washington loser — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Stanford Regional, Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Announcers: Mark Neely/Amanda Scarborough

Winners Bracket

Florida vs. Stanford — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Elimination Games

Long Beach State vs. Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Long Beach State/Loyola Marymount winner vs. Florida/Stanford loser — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

7Innings Live — ESPN+ (Kris Budden/Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith), 1 p.m.

7Innings Live — ESPNU (Kris Budden/Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith), 4:30 p.m.

College Tennis

Men’s and Women’s

NCAA Division I Tennis Championships

Women’s Team Finals, USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL

North Carolina State vs. North Carolina — Tennis Channel (Sam Gore/CiCi Bellis//Blair Henley), 5:30 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 14: Sierre to Cassano Magnago — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 9:15 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford — USA Network, 7:25 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Golf

PGA of America

PGA Championship, Oak Hill Country Club (East Course), Rochester, NY

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Featured Group: Jordan Spieth/Lee Hodges — ESPN+, 8:20 a.m.

Featured Group: Zach Johnson/Justin Thomas — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie — ESPN (Matt Barrie/Michael Collins), 9 a.m.

Featured Group: Tyrell Hatton/Phil Mickelson — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Featured Group: Cameron Smith/Jon Rahm — ESPN+, 9:50 a.m.

PGA Championship With No Laying Up — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Main Feed — ESPN (Scott Van Pelt/David Duval/Dave Flemming/Curtis Strange/Bob Wischusen//Michael Eaves//Marty Smith//Gene Wojciechowski//Andy North//Billy Kratzert//Suzy Whaley//Ken Brown//John Maginnes), 10 a.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 15, 16 — ESPN+, 10:45 a.m.

Main Feed — CBS (Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Dottie Pepper//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Amanda Renner), 1 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network (Kelly Tilghman/Cristie Kerr/Hally Leadbetter/Roger Steele), 8 p.m.

Women’s

Aramco Team Series

Round 2, Trump International West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, FL

Day 2 — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Rory McIlroy, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Austria vs. Finland — TSN3, 9 a.m.

Sweden vs. France — TSN3/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Group B, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Norway vs. Canada — TSN1/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 35

Girona vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Getafe CF vs. Elche CF — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

UD Almería vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 36

FC Nantes vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

AC Ajaccio vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

El Paso Chihuahuas at Round Rock Express — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 2023 Rewind — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at New York Mets — Bally Sports Great Lakes/WPIX, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Washington — Bally Sports Detroit/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay — FS1/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Cincinnati — YES/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 13

Free Games — All matches on Apple TV

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Jesus Acosta/Claudio Suarez

St. Louis City SC vs. Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Jorge Perez Navarro/Marcelo Balboa//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola (also on TSN3)

MLS 360, 7 p.m. — Kaylyn Kyle/Kevin Egan/Sasha Kljestan/Brian White-Phillips/Christina Unkel

MLS Season Pass — Subscription required (All matches on Apple TV+)

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Jose Hernandez/Pablo Marino

D.C. United vs. LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. — English: Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Carlos Ruiz

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Pablo Ramirez/Miguel Gallardo

New York Red Bulls vs. Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Moises Linares/Jaime Macias//French: Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches (also on TSN3)

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andres Agulla

Austin FC vs. Toronto FC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto//French: Matt Cullen/Sebastien Le Toux

Chicago Fire vs. Chicago Fire, 8:30 p.m. — English: Ed Cohen/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Stefano Fusaro/Luis Gerardo Bucci

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez

LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Followill/Danielle Slaton//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Tabares

Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United, 10:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Max Cordero

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m. — English: Blake Price/Warren Barton//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Diego Arrioja

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — English: Jillian Sakovits/Shep Messing//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Chelsea Cabarcas

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — English: Jillian Sakovits/Shep Messing//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Chelsea Cabarcas

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Tyson 250, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, NC

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, NC

Qualifying Heats — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: All-Star — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 3, Crypto.com, Los Angeles, CA

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers — ABC (Mike Breen/Mark Jackson/Jeff Van Gundy//Lisa Salters), 8:30 p.m. (Denver leads series, 2-0)

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nuggets/Lakers, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 2, PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes — CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports/TNT (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Keith Jones//Jackie Redmond), 8 p.m. (Florida leads series, 1-0)

Top Shelf: 2023 Playoffs-Plays of the 2nd Round — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Jon Cooper/Wayne Gretzky), 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game Show — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Jon Cooper/Wayne Gretzky), 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 8

North Carolina Courage vs. Angel City — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave — Paramount+, 8;30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 36

Cremonese vs. Bologna — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Atalanta vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

E60: Little Choices — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Beats, Bravery & Basketballs — NBC, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: When Fates Align — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Speak Up: The ACC Salutes Scholar Athletes — ACC Network, noon

Becoming the G.O.A.T.: The Tom Brady Story — Fubo Sports, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Conor McGregor: The Irishman — Fubo Sports, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Kobe Bryant: A Tribute — Fubo Sports, 3 p.m.

LeBron James: King of the Court — Fubo Sports, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Women’s Singles and Doubles Finals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Courtside Live: Internazionali BNL d’Italia-Men’s Doubles Final/Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (ATP)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA)/Morocco Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

USFL

Week 6

Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers — Fox, 4 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm — ABC (Pam Ward/Andraya Carter//Holly Rowe), 3 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings — ABC (Tiffany Greene/Monica McNutt//Ros Gold-Onwude), 1 p.m.

WNBA 2023 Season Preview — NBA TV, noon

WNBA Countdown — ABC (LaChina Robinson/Carolyn Peck), 12:30 p.m.

As We Rise: 25 Years of the WNBA — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.