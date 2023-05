All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 10

Port Adelaide Power vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

State of Boxing: Haney vs. Lomachenko Preview Special — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Baseball

Florida State at Louisville — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

UConn at Creighton — FS1, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

USC at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Syracuse Region, SU Soccer Stadium, Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY

James Madison at Syracuse — ESPNU, noon

Boston Region, Newton Lacrosse Field, Boston College, Newton, MA

Notre Dame at Boston College — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina Region, Dorrance Field, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Denver at North Carolina — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Northwestern Region, Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL

Loyola (MD) at Northwestern — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Studio Update — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Studio Update — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Studio Update — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

A Black Lacrosse Experience – Through the Eyes of Seven Pros — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 12: Bra to Rivoli — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español/Fubo Sports, 9:15 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 36

Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — USA Network, 2:25 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA of America

PGA Championship, Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, NY

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 7 a.m.

Featured Group: Brooks Koepka/Scottie Scheffler/Gary Woodland — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Featured Group: Rory McIlroy/Collin Morikawa/Justin Thomas — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Featured Group: Viktor Hovland/Shane Lowry/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+, 8:12 a.m.

Featured Group: Matt Fitzpatrick/Jon Rahm/Cameron Smith — ESPN+, 8:23 a.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 15, 18 — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Main Feed — ESPN (Scott Van Pelt/David Duval/Dave Flemming/Curtis Strange/Bob Wischusen//Michael Eaves//Marty Smith//Gene Wojciechowski//Andy North//Billy Kratzert//Suzy Whaley//Ken Brown//John Maginnes), 1 p.m.

Featured Group: Tommy Fleetwood/Hideki Matsuyama/Cameron Young — ESPN+, 1:15 p.m.

Featured Group: Tony Finau/Max Homa/Adam Scott — ESPN+, 1:26 p.m.

Featured Group: Tyrell Hatton/Dustin Johnson/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+, 1:37 p.m.

Featured Group: Patrick Cantlay/Phil Mickelson/Rickie Fowler — ESPN+, 1:48 p.m.

PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie — ESPN (Matt Barrie/Michael Collins), 11 a.m.

PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie — ESPN2 (Matt Barrie/Michael Collins), 1 p.m.

PGA Championship On the Range — CBS Sports Network (Shane Bacon/Michael Breed/Brian Crowell/Hally Leadbetter/Roger Steele), 11 a.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network (Kelly Tilghman/Cristie Kerr/Hally Leadbetter/Roger Steele), 8 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Hungary vs. Sweden — TSN3/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Denmark vs. Germany — TSN3, 1 p.m.

Group B, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Czechia vs. Slovenia — TSN1, 9 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Slovakia — TSN1/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Baltimore — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/MASN2, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

National League

Washington at Miami — MASN/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/SNY, 1 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 2, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets — ESPN (Mike Breen/Mark Jackson/Jeff Van Gundy//Lisa Salters), 8:30 p.m. (Denver leads series, 1-0)

NBA Draft Combine

Day 2, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Scrimmages and Interviews — ESPN2 (John Schriffen/Cory Alexander/Andraya Carter/LaPhonso Ellis/Bobby Marks/Adrian Wojnarowski), 4 p.m.

2023 NBA Draft Combine — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Lakers/Nuggets, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 1, PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes — CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Buskauskas)/TVA Sports/TNT (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Keith Jones//Jackie Redmond), 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m./Sportsnet, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off live from Raleigh, NC — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky/Henrik Lundqvist), 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game live from Raleigh, NC — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky/Henrik Lundqvist), 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 34

Fenerbahçe vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 11:30 a.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

Beyond the Arc– FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Leicester City Stunner — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Monique Billings — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs. — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Louisville — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Hawaiian The Legend of Eddie Aikau — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: BringBackSungWoo — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

E60: The Survivor — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s Quarterfinal — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Semifinals

2nd Leg, Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville, Spain

Sevilla vs. Juventus — UniMás/TUDN/Paramount+, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 1-1)

2nd Leg, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. AS Roma — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:55 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Fùtbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA

WNBA 2023 Season Preview — NBA TV, 7 p.m.