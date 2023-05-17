All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

College Football

The Game: 2006…..Remembered — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Twice As Nice – The Legend of Charlie Ward — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

B1G Football in 60: 2022: Ohio State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, midnight

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 11: Camaiore to Tortona — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español/Fubo Sports, 9:15 a.m.

Golf

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Wednesday at the PGA Championship — ESPN+, noon

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Collin Morikawa — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

2022 PGA Championship Highlight Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

USA vs. Austria — TSN3/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Finland vs. France — TSN3, 1 p.m.

Group B, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Norway — TSN1, 9 a.m.

Canada vs. Kazakhstan — TSN1/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Nashville Sounds at Durham Bulls — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Baltimore — Bally Sports West/MASN2, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — Amazon Prime Video/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston — MLB Network/Root Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Cincinnati at Colorado — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Detroit — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports North/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/SNY, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago Cubs at Houston — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 4 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 13

Free Games — All on Apple TV

Atlanta United vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m. — English: Mark Followill/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Walter Roque

FC Cincinnati vs. Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Luis Geraldo Bucci//French: Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches

Orlando City SC vs. NYC FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andres Aguila (also on FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola)

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 8:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto//French: Jeremy Filosa/Matthias Van Halst

Minnesota United vs. Houston Rapids, 8:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez

MLS 360 — Apple TV (Liam McHugh/Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Brian White-Phillips/Christina Unkel), 7 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m. — English: Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Moises Linares/Jaime Macias

Columbus Crew vs. Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Arrioja

Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart//French: Matt Cullen/Sebastien Le Toux

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami, 8:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Ruiz

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Jose Hernandez/Pablo Marino

LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Martin Zuniga

Seattle Sounders vs. Austin FC, 10:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Perez Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+ (English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Melissa Ortiz), 7 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+ (English: Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Melissa Ortiz), 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 1, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Stan Van Gundy//Allie LaForce), 8:30 p.m.

NBA Draft Combine

Day 1, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Scrimmages — ESPN2 (John Schriffen/Cory Alexander/Andraya Carter/LaPhonso Ellis/Bobby Marks/Adrian Wojnarowski), 2 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Tough Love: Shaq and Kareem — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off live from TD Garden, Boston, MA — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 7:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA: Eastern Conference Finals Postgame — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 11 p.m.

Playoff Central: Heat/Celtics, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 3;30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup

Racing Louisville vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Launch Event — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

When the World Watched: 1986 Argentina: Feature Film — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Great Brady Heist — FS2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs. — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Tuck Rule — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Semifinal

2nd Leg, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid — CBS (Clive Tyldesley/Rob Green//Peter Schmeichel)/Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 1-1)

UEFA Champions League Today live from Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom — CBS (Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards), 2 p.m.

Futbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match SHow live from Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom — CBS Sports Network (Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards), 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.