All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special: Köln’s Inner Sanctum-Matchday Access All Areas — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Evansville at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Portland at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 7 p.m.

College Softball

SEC Inside: Softball Tournament — SEC Network, 9;30 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 10: Scandiano to Viareggio — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 9:15 a.m.

Golf

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golfing the World: Buddy Trip Ireland — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Golfing the World: Florida — NLSE, 11;30 a.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Jack Nicklaus, 1980 — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

PGA Championship Archives: John Daly: 1991 — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Denmark vs. Austria — TSN1, 9 a.m.

France vs. Hungary — TSN1, 1 p.m.

Group B, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Slovenia vs. Norway — TSN3/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan — TSN3/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Baltimore — Bally Sports West/MASN2, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston — Root Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Washington at Miami — MASN/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Mets — Bally Sports Sun/SNY, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston — TBS (Don Orsillo/Ron Darling/Jeff Francoeur)/Marquee Sports Network/AT&T Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 7:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Lauren Shehadi/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 1, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets — ESPN (Mike Breen/Mark Jackson/Jeff Van Gundy//Lisa Salters)//ESPN2 (Stephen A. Smith’s World), 8:30 p.m.

2023 NBA Draft Lottery — ESPN (Malika Andrews/Richard Jefferson/Monica McNutt//Adrian Wojnarowski), 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 7 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Lakers/Nuggets, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 100 Roundtables: The Linebackers — NFL Network 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m./Sportsnet, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinal — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Semifinal

2nd Leg, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Internazionale Milan vs. AC Milan — Univision/TUDN/Paramount+ (Andrés Cordero/Matteo Bonetti/Mike Grella//Guillem Balagué), 2:55 p.m.

Box 2 Box: UEFA Champions League Edition — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — Paramount+ (Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards), 2 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network (Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards), 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.